Newport News, VA

13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school bus involved in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
SUFFOLK, VA

