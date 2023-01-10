Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Body of missing Williamsburg-area 18-year-old found in Isle of Wight
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The body of a young woman missing from the Williamsburg area was found in a remote area of Windsor on Friday, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office told 10 On Your Side they are investigating her...
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
Dog dead after car crashes into Virginia home
A 20-year-old is facing charges following a car crash that resulted in a dog's death, according to Chesapeake Police.
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
Two taken to hospital following apartment fire: Newport News Fire Dept.
Two people have been taken to a hospital following an apartment fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk school bus involved in crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon. It’s at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. The call came in at 4:36 p.m. No details on possible injuries or other information is available at this time,...
Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
Police now say fiery Virginia Beach crash is possible homicide
What officials say was a crash that resulted in a motorist's death in Virginia Beach Wednesday now appears to have been a shooting.
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
'Peaceful, loving person' | Vigil held for man killed in fiery crash
VIRGINIA, USA — Loved ones of a Newport News father, brother and uncle are remembering him for his caring and giving spirit. Family members and friends gathered to pay tribute to Gregory James Smith, Jr. in his childhood neighborhood of Newsome Park in Newport News on Friday. Virginia Beach...
No injuries reported following house fire on Westminster Ave in Norfolk
Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt. A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area. When they arrived,...
39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
New photo shows damage to party bus, tractor trailer after deadly crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary investigation details regarding a deadly party bus crash in York County.
