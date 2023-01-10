Read full article on original website
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas
According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care
Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
Help Solve This Christmas Burglary In Nacogdoches, Texas
Christmas Day is a time to spend with family and friends, not a time to be out stealing property. Some crooks took advantage of this downtime and broke into the CAB Worldwide Manufacturing Division at 2306 South Rayburn Drive in Nacogdoches. Sometime in the nighttime hours between Christmas Day on...
Watch Out For Scammers Trying To Pose as East Texas Pastors
It happens to me several times a week to me, a call on my phone that shows the words 'Spam Risk'. Every once in a while, I'll even get a text or email that comes from a seemingly official-looking source asking me to verify a recent log-in or ask how a recent purchase experience went.
Secluded French Style Estate On 18 Acres In Nacogdoches, Texas
I am always on the lookout for exciting homes for sale here in Texas Forest Country. I found this one on 18+ acres inside the loop in Nacogdoches. If you have read my stories, I always dream about finding a place that no one really knows about. This vast $1.2 million dollar estate cannot be seen from the road at all.
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
Two Nacogdoches Students Earn a Spot to Perform on All-State Band
Nacogdoches High School senior Aidan Finnerud and junior Audrey Bray will perform with the All-State Band on February 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention. Aidan and Audrey were named to the Class...
NFR Bulls and Bull Riders Return to Lufkin for Xtreme Bull Bash
The Badders Law Firm Xtreme Bull Bash presented by Lufkin Ford is coming to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday, February 11. Gates will open at 6 pm and the bull riding will get underway at 7:30. The first-ever Bull Bash took place at the...
Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas
The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
Used Book Store Opening January 31st In Nacogdoches, Texas
A month ago I did a story about Dead Tree Dreams. They are currently a local, online, used book reseller. They bill themselves as the place in Nacogdoches to buy and sell used books. The owners are now getting closer to opening up the brick-and-mortar store, and things are happening fast.
Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution
Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas
If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
Free Kid Fish This January In Nacogdoches, Texas
Plan on attending this free kids' fishing tournament coming up in Nacogdoches, Texas to give your littlest anglers more confidence when fishing. This fishing event is becoming a tradition in the oldest town in Texas. The Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department is holding this event on Saturday, January 21, 2023...
