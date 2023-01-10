ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care

Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas

Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas

The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution

Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Comedy Round Up Star is Bringing His Show to Lufkin, Texas

If one of your resolutions for the new year was to laugh more, make your plans to be at The Pines Theater in Downtown Lufkin on Saturday, January 14. The historic venue will be hosting William Lee Martin. The story-telling stand-up comedian from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be in East Texas for one show only.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Free Kid Fish This January In Nacogdoches, Texas

Plan on attending this free kids' fishing tournament coming up in Nacogdoches, Texas to give your littlest anglers more confidence when fishing. This fishing event is becoming a tradition in the oldest town in Texas. The Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department is holding this event on Saturday, January 21, 2023...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy