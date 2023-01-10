ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'

This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
Twitter drags Al Michaels for underwhelming call of Jaguars' walk-off field goal vs. Chargers

An interesting wrinkle to the Jaguars-Chargers wild card game Saturday night was the return of Al Michaels to NBC. The legendary broadcaster, who absconded to Amazon this year, was back on the network to call the game from Jacksonville. In the first half, it appeared that the ghost of "Thursday Night Football" had arrived, with all signs pointing to a Chargers blowout. But when the Jaguars came back to win 31-30 on a walk-off field goal, NFL viewers felt Michaels hadn't caught up to the gravity of the situation.
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game

This story has been updated from a previous version. The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
