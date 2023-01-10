Read full article on original website
Related
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Sporting News
Why is Al Michaels calling NBC's Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game with Tony Dungy?
As the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, a legendary voice will make a return to his former network. Al Michaels will be back in the commentator's booth for NBC on Saturday night as he teams up with Tony Dungy to call Jaguars vs. Chargers in primetime. Michaels has been...
Sporting News
Is Chargers coach Joe Lombardi related to Vince Lombardi? The family connection between Chargers OC and Packers legend
Lombardi is a weighty name to hold in the NFL. No one likely knows that better than Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, for the whom the question constantly looms: Is he one of the Lombardis? Or is it a coincidence?. The short answer is, yes, Lombardi is the grandson of...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket: Who will Chiefs play in 2023 divisional round?
For the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have finished the regular season in sole possession of first place in the AFC. Heavy may be the head that wears the crown, but few teams have proved as resilient as Kansas City over the years. After the offseason...
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'
This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
Sporting News
Al Michaels reflects on calling Amazon's awful 2022 Thursday night games: 'I can't sell a used car'
"Thursday Night Football" has never been known as the best primetime window. The slot requires all 32 NFL teams to appear at least once during a short window throughout the season, which leads to some less exciting games. In his first year with Amazon, Al Michaels, longtime voice of "Sunday...
Sporting News
Twitter drags Al Michaels for underwhelming call of Jaguars' walk-off field goal vs. Chargers
An interesting wrinkle to the Jaguars-Chargers wild card game Saturday night was the return of Al Michaels to NBC. The legendary broadcaster, who absconded to Amazon this year, was back on the network to call the game from Jacksonville. In the first half, it appeared that the ghost of "Thursday Night Football" had arrived, with all signs pointing to a Chargers blowout. But when the Jaguars came back to win 31-30 on a walk-off field goal, NFL viewers felt Michaels hadn't caught up to the gravity of the situation.
Sporting News
Last time Dolphins faced Bills in the playoffs: Revisiting the 1999 wild-card game that made NFL history
The Bills and Dolphins have become quite familiar with one another over the years. Meeting twice a year will do that. Still, for being two of football's longest-serving divisional rivals, Buffalo and Miami haven't met that often in the playoffs. Just four postseason meetings between the AFC East foes have taken place.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game
This story has been updated from a previous version. The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
