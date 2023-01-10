Read full article on original website
Trenches - Official Teaser Trailer
Trenches is a survival horror game set during World War 1. The game offers randomized action and scares, dynamic puzzles, challenges, and settings with the freedom to explore. Trenches will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on January 20.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Official Launch Trailer
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a retro-inspired action platformer following a cyborg ninja’s full-throttle fight against ruthless totalitarians. Packaged in a 16-Bit art style, high-tension soundtrack, and an eight-stage campaign. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Sea of Promises
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 8 - A Sea of Promises. 12:10 Look Around for Information about the Island. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
Out of Exile - Official Trailer
Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again. After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, he'll have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.
Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise
Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 - Official Trailer #2
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming on February 1 on Disney+. Check out the latest trailer.
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
One Piece Odyssey Review
One Piece Odyssey reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 13-17
Destiny's loot hobo, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 12, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Reigning Inferno Bundle and the Volcanic Destruction Blast Free Roam Emote. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked
A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
PG-13 vs. R? How M3GAN Opens the Door to Young Horror Fans
Blumhouse's overnight sensation M3GAN has reignited comparisons between "PG-13 horror" and "R-rated horror." Some are quick to downplay PG-13 horror titles because the rating restricts detailed gore or mature themes, failing to comprehend that horror cinema should be available to all ages and tolerances. Others recall the 2000s period, where intentionally grotesque slashers were chopped into mass marketable PG-13 hackjobs — and later released in full as physical media unrated cuts. It's a more nuanced conversation than social media word counts deserve, all swirling around an A.I. "American Girl meets American Psycho" automaton that's giving Chucky's popularity a run for his money with a $30 million premiere weekend box office.
We Do Not Discriminate
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission We Do Not Discriminate. This is an optional Story Task. This mission takes place at Wizard Island Encampment. Approach the mission marker to start a cutscene in which the Colonel speaks to the gathered militia. When the cutscene ends, the mission is complete.
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
Blaze - Official Trailer
After accidentally witnessing a violent crime, a young girl is left catatonic with shock, and struggles to make sense of what she saw, ultimately finding renewal in the inestimable world of her own imagination. The movie stars Julia Savage, Simon Baker, Josh Lawson, and Yoel Stone. Blaze, directed by Del...
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
Can The Last of Us Bring Zombies Back to Life?
After an extremely impressive 12-year run, the ending of The Walking Dead is the final bolt through the decaying brain that was the late ‘aughts zombie craze. The flagship show is over, and while The Walking Dead IP itself endures in spinoffs and such, the ghastly torch of the zombie genre has been passed to a new bearer: HBO’s The Last of Us (review).
