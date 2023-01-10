Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kim Kardashian Seen in Rare Unfiltered Photos During Northern California Visit, Showing Off Real Skin
It’s a rare occasion when Kim Kardashian doesn’t have control over using filters and other editing techniques to make her social media photos look picture perfect. But the reality star was seen as just as she looks in person thanks to fans snapping photos with Kim as she visited a restaurant in the tiny town of Crescent City, California, on Wednesday, January 11.
Popculture
Christina Hall Opens up About How She Deals With Online Hate Amid Husband Josh's Former Career Reveal
Christina Hall is opening up about dealing with online hate. The Christina in the Country star, 39, is no stranger to criticism, whether it be over her relationships or parenting decisions, but told PEOPLE in a new interview that the harsh words have less effect on her the older she gets.
