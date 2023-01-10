Lexington ranks No. 146 safest US city

In an SEC matchup between two teams on very different trajectories so far in the season, the Kentucky Wildcats had to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Kentucky started with a lot of national championship speculation, returning a lot of stars from last year and reigning National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. They opened the season as a top five team, but have stumbled on one of their toughest seasons in recent memories. This team has yet to gel together and sit at a 10-6 record. This game comes off the heels of what might be their most disappointing loss in the Calipari era. Losing to a 7-8 South Carolina team in Lexington, many are wondering if Calipari’s time at Kentucky may be done as he continues to get great players but struggles to coach them to where they are expected to be. They need this win against Tennessee like they need water in order to keep some of the tracks on the rails for this season as they currently sit 1-3 in the SEC.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO