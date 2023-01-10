Lexington ranks No. 146 safest US city
Lexington ranked No. 146 on WalletHub’s list of safest cities in America .
For this study, WalletHub compared 180+ cities across 42 key indicators that were grouped into three categories — home and community safety , risk of natural disaster , and financial safety .
The cities were ranked in each category and then given an overall safety score . Some of the indicators included percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, active law officers and first responders per capita, earthquake risk level, flood risk level, unemployment rate, job security, and debt-to-income ratio.
Here’s how Lexington stacked up across the board:
- Overall safety score: 68.09
- Home and community safety ranking: 76
- Risk of natural disaster ranking: Data not available
- Financial safety ranking: 52
