Lexington, KY

Lexington ranks No. 146 safest US city

By Emily Shea
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
No matter what your interest or skillset, there’s a way you can help improve the Bluegrass. | Photo by LEXtoday

Lexington ranked No. 146 on WalletHub’s list of safest cities in America .

For this study, WalletHub compared 180+ cities across 42 key indicators that were grouped into three categories —
home and community safety , risk of natural disaster , and financial safety .

The cities were ranked in each category and then given an overall safety score . Some of the indicators included percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, active law officers and first responders per capita, earthquake risk level, flood risk level, unemployment rate, job security, and debt-to-income ratio.

Here’s how Lexington stacked up across the board:
  • Overall safety score: 68.09
  • Home and community safety ranking: 76
  • Risk of natural disaster ranking: Data not available
  • Financial safety ranking: 52
Wanna see what other cities made the list? Read it here .

