Smith County, TX

Related
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10

Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park

Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
ALBA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
