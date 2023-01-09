Read full article on original website
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10
Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
Man who shot Kemp police officer through ceiling during Mabank standoff sentenced to 50 years in prison
MABANK, Texas — Arturo Cantero Lagunas was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each of eight separate indictments for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on January 4, 2023. The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox.
KLTV
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
Man Who Died Jan. 2 After Being Shot During Foot Pursuit With Local Authorities Has Been Identified
The man who died Jan. 2 after being shot during a foot pursuit with local authorities has been identified in a Custodial Death Report posted by state officials as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. The report summary for the death restated the public information release distributed to local media on Jan....
KLTV
Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
Police: Intoxicated Tyler man who left his 1-year-old baby alone in car seat on side of road now charged with child endangerment
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man arrested Tuesday night after police say he left his 1-year-old daughter alone in her car seat on the side of the road while intoxicated has been charged with child endangerment. Paul Hanna, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated for a second time...
KLTV
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said. A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public […]
KLTV
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as 'sacrifice'. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time.
Cherokee County Commissioners Court votes to begin civil suit after money stolen from county tax office
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county […]
KLTV
Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give Palestine death row inmate new trial, court rules
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence. Roberson, 56, of Palestine,...
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
SCOTUS declines review of lower court's ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week's decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court's ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
KLTV
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after police said she shot a man in the leg at a Tyler apartment complex and took the cash he had in his hand. Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail...
easttexasradio.com
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched a property near Athens on Friday for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office […]
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
KLTV
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
