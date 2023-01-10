ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Fisher sets record straight on romance rumours with Olivia Molly Rogers ex

By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Kristin Fisher has slammed romance rumours with Justin McKeone following his split from wife Olivia Molly Rogers.

The eyebrow queen, 36, who has been linked to cricketer Michael Clarke in the past, hit back at reports on Tuesday after she was spotted with Justin, with images being shared on Outspoken The Podcast's Instagram page.

'I spent Christmas with my family in Sydney for the record, and Juzzy and I have been good mates for years,' she wrote, squashing the speculation.

'Can men and women not be friends anymore without this nonsense?!' Kristin asked.

The Outspoken report said the pair had set tongues wagging after they were spotted spending time together in Perth.

Justin famously hit the headlines with Olivia after the pair split following just eight months of marriage together.

Rumours about Olivia and Justin's marriage began swirling in September after fans noticed she'd reverted to her maiden name on Instagram.

She also unpinned all photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who met in 2018, were last pictured together in August in a series of loved-up holiday snaps from their trip to New York City.

Olivia finally addressed her break-up in an Instagram post on October 3.

'After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple,' read her break-up post on Instagram.

'I do not wish to make any further statements about this in the near future,' she added.

'Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thank you for all your private DMs, kindness and support.'

