Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a></p><p>For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC’s No.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Decision
Aaron Rodgers' body language after the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions suggested that he may have played his final game in Green Bay. But according to former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, there's no way Rodgers is done suiting up at Lambeau Field. "If anyone ...
Packers Sign 13, Including Etling, ‘Freaks List’ Safety
Ramiz Ahmed and Juwann Winfree were not retained by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd discusses the Packers plan for quarterback next season, as many have speculated that 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers may have played his last game in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed […]
ESPN Analyst Thinks It's Time For Packers To Move On From Aaron Rodgers
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field on Sunday night as if it was the last time he'll ever suit up for the franchise. Rodgers then told reporters that he would need time to "contemplate" his future in the offseason. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and ...
Aaron Rodgers Sure Sounds Like a Guy Contemplating Retirement
Aaron Rodgers sounds like he's contemplating retirement.
KARE
How The Minnesota Vikings Are Solving Their Biggest Problems
The Minnesota Vikings have been plagued by a few different problems consistently all year long. So what are they doing about it?
B105
Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0