‘A gateway to the city’: Mixed-use town center proposed as part of reinvestment in Parkwood Crossing office park

Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road
The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout. Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.
3 new housing projects to replace vacant buildings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three housing developments are scheduled to begin this year in Marion County. They will replace old, vacant buildings in Broad Ripple, Fountain Square and the near east side. The projects are expected to bring more than 630 new apartments for rent across the city. Guilford Midtown Project:...
Estridge remembered for business, philanthropic impact in Hamilton County and beyond
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
I-70 east through downtown Indianapolis expected to reopen this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 70 through the North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Crews are scheduled to begin moving barrels and putting down new pavement markings Friday night. During the process, drivers should plan for multiple short-term lane restrictions.
Insomnia Cookies’ new location holds grand opening Saturday
The late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies will host a grand opening and late-night PJ party Saturday in celebration of branching out to its second location near IUPUI in Indy.
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
Fishers, Indy Fuel prepare to break ground on new arena, event center
FISHERS, Ind.– The City of Fishers and the Indy Fuel will soon break ground on a new event center and arena. It’s part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. “A lot of things are coming to fruition, a lot of hard work and big decisions over the last […]
INDOT plans 56th Street ramp closure Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The East 56th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 465 is scheduled to close after the morning rush hour on Monday, Jan. 16 and will remain closed through 2024, according to INDOT. The long-term ramp closure is needed for Clear Path construction plans to add travel lanes to...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Special Indianapolis Public Library board meeting set, new president now serving
After some major changes to start off 2023, a special meeting of the Indianapolis Public Library Board is scheduled for next week.
Fox 59
Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land
Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. IMPD...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Carmel resident ready for new role at Lucas Oil Products
Katie Lucas is ready for her next challenge with Lucas Oil Products. The Carmel resident was recently appointed as chief administrative officer. Katie’s husband, Morgan, is the company president. Morgan is the son of Chief Executive Officer Forrest Lucas. “In my previous role as vice president of strategy and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tipton County Commissioner Discusses State Road 28
Tipton County Commissioner Nancy Cline joined the Partyline program Thursday morning to discuss some recent, big changes in the city of Tipton with State Road 28. Listen to her interview below:. Find more information at a story written by Russ Kaspar HERE.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Fox 59
The Great Dine Out Happening Now in Hamilton County Until January 31st
Right now, you can find some big deals and discounts at some of Hamilton County’s most popular restaurants. That’s because The Great Dine Out is underway right now. Gabby Blauert with Hamilton County Tourism, and Adam Hoffman, the owner of Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse BBQ, joined us this morning to explain how the event works and what you can expect.
Letter: No room for a milquetoast mayor
I am begging Carmel mayoral candidates to please take a hard look at yourselves in the mirror and make sure you can answer yes to these: Am I a visionary? Do I understand that Carmel’s objectively extraordinary success was not built on politics or even consensus? Am I allergic to conversations about municipal debt? Do I realize that the most desirable places in the world to live and visit are largely car-free and eminently walkable and bikeable? That I will be remembered for things that foster a vibrant public domain, not for road projects or meeting budgets?
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
