cbs4indy.com
Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase
AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
cbs4indy.com
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side. Court records reveal how police made quick arrest …. Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side.
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of murder, attempted murder in 2021 Lawrence shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the 2021 shooting that killed a man and injured his girlfriend in Lawrence, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. In addition to murder and attempted murder, Jashawn Jones was also convicted of carrying a handgun...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
cbs4indy.com
Man accused in Fort Wayne stabbing arrested in Carmel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found...
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
cbs4indy.com
Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the...
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
WRBI Radio
ISP-Versailles detectives arrest Washington Co. man for Child Molesting
Salem, IN — Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was...
Police say Bloomington bus stabbing suspect targeted victim due to race; ‘One less person to blow up our country’
NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the victim was stabbed at a bus stop. Based on updated information, we now know she was attacked as she was getting off the bus. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and […]
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Charges: 9-24-18-1 (24) MOTOR VEHICLE- OPERATING WITHOUT EVER OBTAINING LICENSE. Charges: 35-48-4-6.1 (76) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE. Bond: Bond Pending or No Bond Required. View Profile >>>. Gonzalez, Roque D. Booking #: 109387. Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 5:33 pm.
