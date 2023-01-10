ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellettsville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase

AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
AVON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
WASHINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man convicted of murder, attempted murder in 2021 Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the 2021 shooting that killed a man and injured his girlfriend in Lawrence, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. In addition to murder and attempted murder, Jashawn Jones was also convicted of carrying a handgun...
LAWRENCE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man accused in Fort Wayne stabbing arrested in Carmel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
WHAS11

Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
BEDFORD, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Charges: 9-24-18-1 (24) MOTOR VEHICLE- OPERATING WITHOUT EVER OBTAINING LICENSE. Charges: 35-48-4-6.1 (76) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE. Bond: Bond Pending or No Bond Required. View Profile >>>. Gonzalez, Roque D. Booking #: 109387. Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 5:33 pm.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy