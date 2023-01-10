ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say

A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa arrests minor after home, cars damaged by gunfire

The Bogalusa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this month on North Avenue. The shooting happened on Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to police, officers arrived and found multiple spent rounds and damage to a home and two cars.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

