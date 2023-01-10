Read full article on original website
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
cenlanow.com
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
Deadly crash in Madisonville, drivers hits a tree
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).
NOLA.com
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say
A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
WWL-TV
'I just burst into tears' | Woman recounts Interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is looking into a report of a shooting on Interstate 10 at the Orleans exit. A 20-year-old woman told WWL-TV she was driving on I-10 coming from the east when she heard a strange noise. “I heard very loud noises on...
NOLA.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
fox8live.com
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
theadvocate.com
Double killing off O'Neal Lane: Wife was strangled, husband died of gunshot wound, coroner says
A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found. The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
cenlanow.com
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s new information on a story we told you about earlier this week. A boy was injured when a teenage girl threw scissors at him at Langston Hughes Academy on Wednesday. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the...
WDSU
Bogalusa arrests minor after home, cars damaged by gunfire
The Bogalusa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this month on North Avenue. The shooting happened on Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to police, officers arrived and found multiple spent rounds and damage to a home and two cars.
cenlanow.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
WDSU
Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
wbrz.com
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
