I am begging Carmel mayoral candidates to please take a hard look at yourselves in the mirror and make sure you can answer yes to these: Am I a visionary? Do I understand that Carmel’s objectively extraordinary success was not built on politics or even consensus? Am I allergic to conversations about municipal debt? Do I realize that the most desirable places in the world to live and visit are largely car-free and eminently walkable and bikeable? That I will be remembered for things that foster a vibrant public domain, not for road projects or meeting budgets?

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO