Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Gomillion launches bid for Noblesville council
A Noblesville man is running for a Noblesville Common Council at-large seat in the May 2 primary. Nick Gomillion, who has lived in Noblesville for 16 years and works as a senior human resources professional for a national health care company, said serving others is a daily opportunity in his personal and professional life. He is the third candidate so far who has filed seeking an at-large seat.
Current Publishing
Letter: No room for a milquetoast mayor
I am begging Carmel mayoral candidates to please take a hard look at yourselves in the mirror and make sure you can answer yes to these: Am I a visionary? Do I understand that Carmel’s objectively extraordinary success was not built on politics or even consensus? Am I allergic to conversations about municipal debt? Do I realize that the most desirable places in the world to live and visit are largely car-free and eminently walkable and bikeable? That I will be remembered for things that foster a vibrant public domain, not for road projects or meeting budgets?
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Indy trash pickup is on new schedule
Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).
WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Current Publishing
4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel
Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
IFD: 60-year-old woman rescued after spending night stuck in embankment
The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning.
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
WISH-TV
2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County
AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night when an SUV going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 hit a delivery truck head-on, the Johnson County sheriff tells News 8. Olivia Irene Humes, 30, of Columbus, and Charles Dell Cobb, 42, of Indianapolis, died...
Current Publishing
CSO, Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band to hold concert
Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes has always been a big fan of Earth, Wind & Fire. “I have been listening to this music since I was in high school,” Hymes said. “This genre of music is appealing to so many as it covers different styles — funk, R&B, jazz, soul and more. The music is timeless, and people familiar with this music as well as people new to the group will enjoy it.”
Comments / 0