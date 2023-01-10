Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Top New England Patriots executive reportedly pushing for specific offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots vowed to make changes to their offensive coaching staff for the 2023 season. While the search
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023
As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller. Head coach...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract
After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Haven't Changed Their Stance,' Want New Contract for QB
Amid ongoing uncertainty around Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens aren't looking to make a move at quarterback after this season. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens "haven't changed their stance" about wanting to sign the 2019 NFL MVP to a long-term contract. Rapoport wrote:. "Whenever the season ends—Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen to Return as Saints Head Coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis Confirms
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed to reporters Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team's head coach in 2023. Allen was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 campaign following the retirement of Sean Payton. In Allen's first season at the helm...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Free Agents Who Teams Should Be Eying over Super Wild Card Weekend
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, and 12 of the 14 playoff teams will be in action from Saturday to Monday night. The rest of the league will be at home, but that doesn't mean the other 18 teams should be idle. With free agency slated to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Calls for Brandon Staley to Be Fired After Chargers' Collapse vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the second half of Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-7 lead after intercepting Trevor Lawrence four times, and yet they still lost 31-30. Lawrence tossed four touchdowns in the second half to cancel out his abysmal first-half performance and lead Jacksonville...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence Stuns Twitter by Rallying Jaguars from 27-0 Deficit to Beat Chargers
Trevor Lawrence's first NFL postseason game was full of ups and downs, but a miraculous second-half comeback powered the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. After ending the regular season on a high note with five straight wins, there were high expectations for...
Comments / 0