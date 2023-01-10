ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CSO, Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band to hold concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes has always been a big fan of Earth, Wind & Fire. “I have been listening to this music since I was in high school,” Hymes said. “This genre of music is appealing to so many as it covers different styles — funk, R&B, jazz, soul and more. The music is timeless, and people familiar with this music as well as people new to the group will enjoy it.”
CARMEL, IN
Carmel resident ready for new role at Lucas Oil Products

Katie Lucas is ready for her next challenge with Lucas Oil Products. The Carmel resident was recently appointed as chief administrative officer. Katie’s husband, Morgan, is the company president. Morgan is the son of Chief Executive Officer Forrest Lucas. “In my previous role as vice president of strategy and...
CARMEL, IN
Letter: No room for a milquetoast mayor

I am begging Carmel mayoral candidates to please take a hard look at yourselves in the mirror and make sure you can answer yes to these: Am I a visionary? Do I understand that Carmel’s objectively extraordinary success was not built on politics or even consensus? Am I allergic to conversations about municipal debt? Do I realize that the most desirable places in the world to live and visit are largely car-free and eminently walkable and bikeable? That I will be remembered for things that foster a vibrant public domain, not for road projects or meeting budgets?
CARMEL, IN
Gomillion launches bid for Noblesville council

A Noblesville man is running for a Noblesville Common Council at-large seat in the May 2 primary. Nick Gomillion, who has lived in Noblesville for 16 years and works as a senior human resources professional for a national health care company, said serving others is a daily opportunity in his personal and professional life. He is the third candidate so far who has filed seeking an at-large seat.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel

Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
CARMEL, IN

