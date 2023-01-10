Vince Wilfork is the latest Patriots Hall of Famer to point out what he perceives as a growing sense of entitlement among players in New England. Patriots legend Ty Law on Monday made headlines when he suggested Patriots coaches, including Bill Belichick, might not command as much respect as they once did due to players making more money than ever before. Law was reacting to a report about Jack Jones talking back to Belichick over an injury rehab dispute that ultimately led to the rookie cornerback’s suspension.

