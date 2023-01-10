Read full article on original website
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Patriots Sign Little-Known Cornerback To Future Contract
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed defensive back Rodney Randle to a future contract. Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar University. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection was released by LA the end of training camp.
Andrew McCutchen Returning to Pirates on 1-Year Deal
Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is returning to Steel City. According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the Pirates have signed McCutchen to a one-year contract, pending a physical. Drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, the 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, a...
MLB Insiders Suggest Landing Spots For Ex-Red Sox Michael Wacha
The Boston Red Sox could see one of their more reliable starters from last season on the move. Despite a bounce back year with the Red Sox in 2022, Michael Wacha has remained up for grabs on the Major League Baseball free agency market through mid-January. He made 23 starts, posting an 11-2 record and pitched 127.1 innings — Wacha’s highest total since 2017 and the second most in Boston’s rotation. The 31-year-old also recorded a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and struck out 104 batters.
Vince Wilfork Co-Signs Ty Law’s Take On ‘Entitled’ Patriots Players
Vince Wilfork is the latest Patriots Hall of Famer to point out what he perceives as a growing sense of entitlement among players in New England. Patriots legend Ty Law on Monday made headlines when he suggested Patriots coaches, including Bill Belichick, might not command as much respect as they once did due to players making more money than ever before. Law was reacting to a report about Jack Jones talking back to Belichick over an injury rehab dispute that ultimately led to the rookie cornerback’s suspension.
Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Five Players For 2023 MLB Season
The Red Sox had a busy week and that continued Friday afternoon. Boston avoided arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Reese McGuire, Christian Arroyo and Ryan Brasier, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Speier provided a breakdown of each of the above player’s...
Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game
Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Raiders Evaluating Trade Market for QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has likely played his final snap in Silver and Black. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders “will begin the process of evaluating the trade market” for the veteran quarterback. Carr stepped away from the team after he was benched...
Justin Jefferson Plus-Money Bet Tops Best NFL Wild-Card Props
We had a nice addition to our prop handicapping last week with player and playoff incentives. This week, it’s win or go home, which is enough motivation for any player in the league. Here are some player prop bets we’ve circled for the NFL’s wild-card round games this weekend....
Could Patriots’ Devin McCourty Be Lining Up Next Job Following NFL Career?
It’s uncertain if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back for a 14th season with the New England Patriots next year. There was a sense of finality for McCourty, and teammate Matthew Slater, with the way they reacted following a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended New England’s season.
These 2023 Masataka Yoshida Projections Should Excite Red Sox Fans
It should come as no surprise that Rafael Devers is projected to be the Red Sox’s best player in 2023. After all, he’s a two-time All-Star who just signed a massive 10-year contract extension. But Boston’s second-best player, well, that’s up for debate. And preseason Steamer projections offer...
