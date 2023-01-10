Read full article on original website
Boston Calling 2023 Headliners: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Boston Calling has announced its 2023 lineup. Friday’s headliners are Foo Fighters and Yeah Yeah Yeahs; Saturday’s are the Lumineers and Alanis Morissette; and Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age will close the weekend on Sunday. Elsewhere on the bill, the National, Flaming Lips, the Walkmen, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, 070 Shake, and the Linda Lindas are among the acts. The festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Check out the poster below.
Coachella 2023 Headliners: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean
Coachella 2023 has revealed its top billing artists. Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this spring. Check out the full lineup for this year’s fest here. As previously announced, Coachella will once again take place across two weekends: April 15-17 and 21-23.
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead and Company Lead 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, and Dead and Company lead the massive lineup set to take the stage at New Orleans' venerable Jazz Fest, returning to the Big Easy the weekends of April 28-30 and May 5-7. Santana, Mumford & Sons, H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Jon Batiste, Jazmine Sullivan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Lumineers, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Buddy Guy, Kane Brown, Steve Miller Band, and countless more will also perform at the city's Fair Grounds Race Course.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Monsters of Rap
“I don’t party and shake my butt,” rapped Ice Cube in 1990. “I leave that to the brothers with the funny haircuts.” At the time, party music was splitting the hip-hop nation down party lines, mainly due to the unprecedented success of Oakland’s insanely gifted dance-rap behemoth M.C. Hammer. He had dominated pop radio and MTV, starred in a Pepsi commercial, garnered a Rolling Stone cover, walked home with two American Music Awards, and had the No. 1 album in the country for an astonishing 21 weeks. He was dissed by The Source, the magazine that served as the most crucial hip-hop information pipeline of the era. But that schism wasn’t always easy to see, especially if you lived in a city where the population was less than, say, 100,000 and your cable package didn’t include the Box.
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song
The rapper's lawyer told the "hateful" lawmaker she would never be allowed to use his music.
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel
R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
Every Loser
Iggy Pop’s improbable survival has been part of his act for years—way back in 1996, Trainspotting found the punchline to a joke about the perennially bare-chested rocker in the fact that he was still very much alive. Today, the human being born James Newell Osterberg, Jr., age 75, remains uncommonly lithe and spry, with a million-dollar smile. But for much of the past decade, rock’s eternal real wild child has been slowly crowd-surfing his way into the sunset—he ended the last Stooges album with a pair of battle-scarred, soul-searching ballads and ventured deeper into existential reflection on 2016’s Post Pop Depression, while 2019’s Free suggested his periodic detours into after-hours jazz experimentation had become a more natural end state. All the while, Iggy has seemed perfectly content to ride out his golden years in his adopted home of Miami and play the role of punk-rock priest, handing out blessings to underground upstarts like Sleaford Mods and Chubby and the Gang through his BBC Radio 6 show.
Dr. Dre Selling Music Assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital: Reports
Dr. Dre is selling several of his music assets and income streams in deals with both Universal Music Group (UMG) and Shamrock Capital, Billboard and Variety report. The combined sale price is said to exceed $200 million. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Dr. Dre, UMG, and Shamrock for comment.
Skrillex Taps PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Song “Way Back”: Listen
Skrillex is back with another new new single. After teaming up with Fred Again.. and Flowdan for the song “Rumble” earlier this week, the dubstep veteran has released another collaborative single. “Way Back” includes guest contributions from PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Check it out below. Both...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “Panopticom”: Listen
Peter Gabriel has shared a new single, his first since 2016. It’s titled “Panopticom.” Brian Eno plays synthesizer and bells on the recording, joined by bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes. Take a listen below. In a press release, Gabriel shared a...
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Musical, Here Lies Love, to Debut on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim have announced that Here Lies Love, their collaborative disco-pop musical, is coming to Broadway later this year. The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.
5 Takeaways from the Coachella 2023 Lineup
Coachella may have been beaten out of the gate in the 2023 lineup announcement race by Bonnaroo and a few others this year, but the unveiling of its bill—headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean—feels like the unofficial start of music festival season. It’s still the pace-setter among gargantuan American fests, the one that garners the most excitement and often takes the most chances. In 2023, Coachella returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across the weekends of April 14-16 and 21-23, and the lineup includes lots of the heaviest hitters, a few big surprises, and some thrilling up-and-comers in the smallest font sizes. Here are five observations about the 2023 bill.
