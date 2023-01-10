Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Conjures Up Its Directors and Supporting Cast
Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d eventually see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Gizmodo
Ghosts Will Return to Scare Up a Third Season
The current TV landscape is packed full of high-profile witches, vampires, werewolves, and zombies—and now there’s word that another supernatural series will continue to haunt the airwaves for another season. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts has just been renewed for a third installment. This news comes from Variety,...
Gizmodo
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Dead End: Paranormal Park is closing its doors. Before the weekend started, creator Hamish Steele broke the news on Twitter, saying that Netflix opted not to renew the horror comedy (and occasionally musical) show for a third season. The end of the series comes following the news earlier in the week that Netflix had canceled the animated show Inside Job after one season.
Gizmodo
Things Get Hairy in the First Full Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack
Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in a new supernatural series, though it appears there’ll be no pesky vampires in Wolf Pack. As the title suggests, this new Paramount+ series co-starring Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as well as a mess of teens is about you-know-which howling creatures of the night. The full trailer is here to illuminate the story even more.
Gizmodo
Cancelled D&D Beyond Subscriptions Forced Hasbro's Hand
Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast finally broke its silence regarding the game’s Open Game License on Friday, attempting to calm tensions in the D&D community and answer questions that were raised after Gizmodo broke the news about the contents of a draft of the document last week.
Gizmodo
Blacula Rises Again in a Gorgeous New Graphic Novel
Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.
Gizmodo
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Boasts the Coolest 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day' Ever
Two kids—one voiced by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson—have always believed their dad was just an average dude. So it comes as a huge shock when they learn he’s actually, well... My Dad the Bounty Hunter. In other words, he’s an intergalactic badass, and space adventures galore await the lucky siblings in this new Netflix series.
Change Is In Store for the Next Season of “Jeopardy!”
It’s been a time of change for the beloved game show Jeopardy!, with new hosts being one of the biggest indications of the show’s evolution over time. That’s not the only way the show is changing things up, however. It’s now in its 39th season, which will conclude later this year. And when it comes time for its 40th year on the air, things will be a little bit different than they were before.
Gizmodo
Darth Vader Gets Another Villainous Star Wars Anthology Comic
Darth Vader’s had his run of solo comic books over the years from a variety of creators. Some of them have been pretty good, some of them have been strange, but they’ve all gone a ways into showing what makes the drama queen formerly known as Anakin Skywalker utterly compelling after his fall. Vader’s cut a mean, imposing figure over the Star Wars universe for decades, and there’s nothing that Lucasfilm loves more than reminding us of that fact.
Gizmodo
Paizo President Jim Butler Reveals Plans for a Universal RPG License
While Wizards of the Coast was still assembling its party, other leaders in the tabletop roleplaying games industry were studying the blade. As fans waited for the Hasbro-owned company to respond to the ongoing controversy over the Dungeons & Dragons Open Game License, Paizo announced it would be financially supporting an initiative to establish a new gaming license, dubbed the Open RPG Creative License, which will be known as the ORC.
Gizmodo
RRR Stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Are Open to Making the Leap to Hollywood
If there’s one question audiences are asking after watching S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR, it’s: “Where can we see more of Ram Charan and NTR Jr.?” It seems inevitable that the Tollywood superstars will blow up on the Hollywood blockbuster scene with crossover success—think pop-star BTS level, but make it cinema.
Gizmodo
Finn Wolfhard Has Sworn Not to Reveal the Stranger Things Spin-Off Plot
There’s only one more season of Stranger Things left and while Finn Wolfhard and the rest of the cast are currently busy promoting other projects, the hit Netflix series is still what everyone wants more details about. During an appearance promoting When You Finish Saving the World on The...
Gizmodo
This Week's Best Toys Take Us Across the Spider-Verse, the Great Outdoors, and the Forgotten Realms
Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!
Gizmodo
Ryan Reynolds Talks Balancing Both Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It feels like a billion years away, but Deadpool 3 is getting on track for its November 8, 2024 release. Hugh Jackman is preparing physically to play Wolverine again, he and Ryan Reynolds are riffing on social media, and the delicate balance of having two giant comic book superstars with radically different tones together on screen is being solved.
Gizmodo
The Batman Director Matt Reeves on the Problem With Bat-Sequels
We’re a long way from seeing Matt Reeves’ second installment of his Batman trilogy, but the director is already thinking about how to avoid a problem that’s plagued Bat-sequel movies for years: they always seem to focus on the villains instead of Batman himself. Reeves identified the...
Gizmodo
Wizards of the Coast Cancels OGL Announcement After Online Ire
Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has apparently cancelled an announcement about its updated Open Gaming License for a second time this week. Inside sources at Wizards of the Coast tell io9 that the company is scrambling to formulate a response to backlash against the new OGL that has occurred over the past week, following io9's story about a leaked draft of the document.
Gizmodo
Johnny Yong Bosch Will Voice Vash Again in Trigun Stampede's English Dub
For over 20 years, Johnny Yong Bosch has been one of the most prolific voice actors around. But the role that kicked off his career was Vash the Stampede, the lead role in Trigun, the beloved anime series based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga, about a gun-toting pacifist on a Wild West-esque planet where everyone’s gunning for the enormous bounty on his head. A new adaptation, called Trigun Stampede, has just premiered, and it turns out Bosch will be coming along for the ride.
Gizmodo
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
Gizmodo
Friday the 13th
Happy Friday the 13th! The Jason Voorhees faithful may end up waiting forever for that long-promised 13th Friday the 13th movie, and the new Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock won’t hit until later this year. But the good news is that there are 12 other Fridays to watch in the meantime.
Gizmodo
Attack the Block
The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
Comments / 0