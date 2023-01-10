‘Meaningful in March.’ South Medford girls basketball team uses grueling early-season slate to prepare for deep playoff run

By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Soobum Im

In what’s become standard operating procedure for the perennial Class 6A state title contender, the South Medford girls basketball team spent a good chunk of December on buses and airplanes.

The Panthers kicked off their season with a 344-mile round trip to Eugene for the Luke Roth Showcase. After winning both games at Sheldon High School, South Medford flew to Honolulu for the ʻIolani Classic and reached the prestigious tournament’s title game.

Just a few days after returning from Hawaii, South Medford took the bus back up Interstate 5 for a couple of games at 5A contenders Corvallis and Crescent Valley. The Panthers played their first home games the following week against West Linn and Cleveland before heading to Portland after Christmas for the Holiday Classic .

The 1,000-plus miles of bus riding and multi-hour flights are the price South Medford pays to play top-flight competition early in the season. It’s a sacrifice the Panthers (10-2), ranked fourth in the latest 6A coaches poll, are more than willing to make.

“Preseason always speaks volumes for how much growth you have by the end of the season, how much stuff you’re doing well,” senior point guard Donovyn Hunter said. “I think all the traveling and the games we’ve had are going to set us up for success in the future.”

South Medford played five games in California last season and was in Hawaii for the 2019 ʻIolani Classic. Out-of-state travel has become the norm for the Panthers under head coach Tom Cole, who also expects the team to be tested in Southwest Conference play this winter.

“I think our conference is going to be one of the better conferences in the state,” Cole said. “But playing in events like (the Holiday Classic) is very good. They attract great teams, and for us it’s a measuring stick of where we’re at and where we’re not. There are certain things we’ve got to evaluate on both sides of that.”

Hunter, a four-star recruit and an Oregon State signee, said playing in tournaments like the ʻIolani Classic and Holiday Classic are important for a Panthers program that has limited local options to compete against in Southern Oregon. South Medford is the only non-Portland metro school in last week's 6A top 10.

“It can be tough because we don’t always get the great competition that we should get 24/7 like the Portland teams, who are constantly playing against each other,” Hunter said. “But I think it’s good because we’re learning to always flip the switch, whether it’s a good team or a bad team. I think when you learn to do that, that’s when you become a good team.”

In last month’s Holiday Classic, South Medford looked like the state’s best team in blowout victories over No. 6 Benson and No. 9 Lakeridge. Sandwiched between those performances was a 52-44 loss to No. 2 Beaverton , the reigning 6A state champion. The Panthers led by double figures in the first half but went cold during the third quarter.

Cole said the loss to Beaverton was a good learning opportunity for a South Medford team that has a mix of freshman firepower and experience.

“There are some really good teams that we’ve been able to play; we’ve had some moments that felt better than today, but it’s the midway point of the season,” Cole said after the Beaverton game. “We just try to calibrate to what the season goals are. We want to look at the things we didn’t do well, learn from them and try to get better at it so we’re meaningful in March.”

The Panthers, who start five returning varsity players in Kim Ceron, Kendall Fealey, Hunter and sisters Sara and Tatum Schmerbach, are also relying on six freshmen this season. Taylor Young has been the top scoring threat of the bunch while Mayen Akpan, Jordan Barlow, Dyllyn Howell, Elise Richardson and Malia Taulani have all contributed.

Hunter said the process of integrating the freshmen with the returning players is ongoing.

“It’s been interesting and it gets hard at some points because you have some people that know situations and have lived through them, and then you have others that are like, ‘Oh no, what do I do in this moment?’” Hunter said. “But I think it’s been good overall. And especially when the freshmen become older, they’ll have learned and become more experienced.”

Added Cole: “It’s still a puzzle, for sure, with six freshmen and five players who have varsity experience. There’s a learning curve with that, but it’s a good one. I think the experience that the freshmen are getting will bode well for the future.”

Cole said having leaders such as Hunter helps the freshmen develop the correct habits at an early age.

“Donovyn is a very talented player. And when your most talented players are also your hardest-working players, it sets some good team chemistry,” Cole explained. “You don’t have to ask anybody to do anything different than what the best player can do, and she really sets that tone for us.”

With 12 nonconference games in the books, South Medford’s travel schedule will be much lighter over the next two months. The Panthers open SWC play Tuesday at Roseburg and will not leave Southern Oregon until the end of the month.

Though Grants Pass and Sheldon are both strong this winter, it’s possible South Medford won’t face another ranked opponent until the postseason. And with loaded teams such as Clackamas, Beaverton and Jesuit jockeying for position, nearly anything could happen at this year’s state tournament.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Hunter said. “Every team has good players, gives good team efforts and has good chemistry. You really never know who’s going to win, and that’s the fun part about it. Everyone comes to compete and everyone’s working hard.”