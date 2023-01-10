ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Paynesville Airshow Set For August

(KNSI) – The Friends of the Paynesville Airport want you to save the date for their annual airshow. Scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, organization president Randy Schaefer says he is hoping they can build off of 2022’s successes. Last year’s show had 3,000 people attend. Schaefer says that will allow them to have more performers. They’ve already secured several acts.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
ConneX On Demand Service Trial to End

(KNSI) — St. Cloud Metro Bus says its ConneX on-demand service trial will end in May. May 7th, company officials say the Metro Bus Fixed Route 32 will resume service in Sartell. The service will hub at the Sartell Walmart, run an hourly loop through Sartell and return to Walmart each hour. Service hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekends. The Route will also serve the Sartell High School three times each weekday.
SARTELL, MN
City, Cold Spring Brewing Company Reach Deal on Overrun of Infrastructure Project

(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring and Cold Spring Brewing Company have struck a deal to pay for millions in cost overruns for a wastewater project. Cold Spring and the beer maker signed a deal in 2020 to put in the infrastructure to help facilitate the brewery’s expansion. The installation of sewer and water lines totaled $4.1 million more than anticipated. The city will pay $500,000 upfront, and the brewery will cover an additional $500,000. The rest will be paid for by bonds taken out by the city and repaid by the beer maker over ten years at 4.75% interest.
COLD SPRING, MN
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.

April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
FARGO, ND
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stearns County Giving Tours Of Its Jail, Law Enforcement Center

(KNSI) — Check out the view from behind bars without being in trouble with the law. Stearns County is allowing the public to tour its jail and law enforcement center during an open house on Saturday, January 21st. The sheriff’s office will take people on a walk-through of the LEC, which includes portions of the garage, interview rooms, jail, 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, shooting range and workout area. The public will also see the sheriff’s office drone, K9s, SWAT vehicles and squad cars up close. Kids will have a chance to get some free prizes and enjoy cookies and refreshments.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim

A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Brooklyn Center PD investigating 2 carjackings Tuesday

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents Tuesday morning.According to police, one carjacking occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North. In this incident, three masked men approached a woman seated in her vehicle. Two of the men pointed guns at her and demanded she exit the vehicle or be shot, police said. She complied and the three men took off in her vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later tracked down using GPS. It was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, police said. Earlier in the morning, a carjacking occurred at a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. In this incident, police say an elderly man who was pumping gas was "assaulted repeatedly" by two young men, police said. The suspects then grabbed his keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. "During the assault, the other suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband," police said. Police say it's not known if the carjackings are related. The investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old

The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
CASS COUNTY, MN

