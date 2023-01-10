Read full article on original website
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Police investigate homicide in southwest Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Hazel Court in the southwest part of the city Saturday evening.
Greeley PD investigating homicide after man found dead in park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Juvenile suspect arrested after murder of juvenile female
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
Wanted suspect arrested after multi-city police pursuit
Two police departments were involved in the pursuit and capture of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Thursday.
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
DA requests $50K secured bond in Longmont deadly DUI case
The Boulder County District Attorney’s office requested a $50,000 secured bond for a woman accused of causing a deadly crash in Longmont, but that request was denied by a judge Tuesday. Fiona Alspaugh, 22, will remain out of custody on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, under conditions that include...
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District
A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m. In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
Man sentenced for killing, dumping body during drug deal
A 22-year-old will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering a man during a drug deal and then dumping his body in a field.
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Girl injured in Peoria St. shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say
A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Homicide investigation underway after juvenile dead from shooting on Peoria Street
The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead. Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening. DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder
Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
6 arrested after shots fired forces lockdowns at several Greeley schools
Six people, including three boys, were arrested after gunfire at a Greeley apartment complex. Police were called to the Creekstone Apartments on the 3700 block of 25th Street late Tuesday morning. Police found the suspects at the Burger King on the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Several suspects, who had fled the fast-food restaurant, was arrested minutes later after police said they crashed into a home on the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. All four were arrested. The incident led to a lockdown for a time Tuesday at nearby Greeley West High School and Meeker, Scott, and Health elementary schools, and Dayspring Christian Academy for a time Tuesday.
This week in Longmont: City hosts ward redistricting conversation
Most City facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities, including the Ice Pavilion in Roosevelt Park, will be open. Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays. Attend a celebration in Boulder County starting at 10 am on Monday, Jan. 16, at Silver Creek High School. Activities include various performances, youth activities, cultural expressions and more. View details at bit.ly/mlk2023longmont.
CBI hosts poster contest in honor of missing children
In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a poster contest for Colorado 5th grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Every year the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) takes time...
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting
By Luke ZarzeckiThornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic. "Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?" The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon."Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.Read the entire article here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
