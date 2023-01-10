The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.

UNION, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO