Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Cooper earns tough 33rd District win over Ryle
The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.
Saturday NKY HS hoops round-up: Notre Dame downs North Laurel in MLK Classic
The Notre Dame Pandas (10-4 overall) ventured to Winchester and edged the North Laurel Jaguars (11-4) from the 13th Region in the Martin Luther King Classic at George Rogers Clark, 56-54. Senior forward Noelle Hubert led Notre Dame with 19 points. Junior forward Kendra Collins made four three-pointers on her...
Friday NKY HS Girls Basketball roundup: Cooper holds off determined Ryle; Conner point guard Hamilton scored 1,000th career point joining older brother
In a tale of the girls basketball team on top of not only the 33rd District, but the 9th Region and the cross-town arch-rival that has been there and is trying to take that spot back. In front of a nice crowd, the defending district and region champion Cooper Jaguars...
Meyer takes them higher: Holy Cross wins back-to-back 9th Region All “A” titles
The message was pretty simple from Holy Cross coach Casey Sorrell to senior guard Jacob Meyer. “Go win us the game,” Sorrell said with 16 seconds remaining in the timeout huddle and the game knotted at 72. Meyer responded as he did all night, knifing through five Newport defenders,...
