FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
leoweekly.com
The New Louisville Police Chief Sat Down With LEO To Talk About The Department’s Pressing Issues
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel took over as the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department on Jan. 2, replacing Erika Shields, whom Gwinn-Villaroel had followed to Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department, where the two women had climbed the ranks together. Gwinn-Villaroel has inherited a short-staffed department that is still awaiting...
leoweekly.com
Joe’s Palm Room Emphasizes Self-Care At Thursday Night Therapy in Louisville
Every Thursday, Joe’s Palm Room combines music, games and a good time in order to help patrons engage in self-care. At this week’s Thursday Night Therapy with Chea K. (Jan. 12), DJ EL DAWG will be spinning tunes, and games will be provided by DBZ, which include Spades and Jenga.
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Food News From The past Week
A new restaurant from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and a 1-year birthday celebration for a local seltzer bar is on the menu for the week. The Local Seltzery Prepares For First Birthday Celebration. The Local Seltzery is kicking off its first anniversary with a public party with giveaways and specials...
leoweekly.com
MLK Day Events In Louisville Include a Paint Party at Mellwood Paint Studio And Much More
As we’re approaching the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the events in his honor are popping up. There is a day of events at the Ali Center, honoring both King and Muhammad Ali who share January as their birth month. There will be performances at the Kentucky Center and the UofL African American Theater program featuring The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Faith Works, as well. These events are all free.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Rock Duo Release New Music Video Shedding Light on Tragic Loss and Goth Rock
The Dead Speak, a local acoustic goth rock duo, premiered their new music video “Trigger Warning” on Jan. 7 on YouTube. Singer and guitarist, Jaime Muerte said the video was “deeply personal,” as it touches on loss in a way viewers won’t expect. “In The...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past
Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
leoweekly.com
Alice Cooper Bringing Rock Show to Louisville
If you’re a fan of hard rock then get excited because Alice Cooper is coming to Louisville. The legendary rocker is brining his show to The Louisville Palace on May 10th. You can expect a night of shock rock, alongside chilling, thrilling antics, according to cooper’s tour website. Cooper is known for “violent and vile” theatrics -simulated executions, the chopping up of baby dolls and draping himself with a live boa constrictor- and explicit lyrics. So this show will be for true rock hard rock fans.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend
If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Louisville, we got you covered. The beloved novelty basketball team will dance, dunk, and dribble their way around the Yum! Center once again. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14. Shrek Rave (21+) Mercury Ballroom. $22-$32 | 9 p.m. Party all night at...
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 11
7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Urban League celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with sports
The Louisville Urban League is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., with sports. Specifically track. First, is the the Louisville Urban League Invitational, an open meet for youth across Kentucky. The second is the annual LUL/KSU Indoor classic. The Urban League will host Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.
