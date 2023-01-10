ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
LAUREL, MD
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Deadly crash closes Route 15 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: According to Pennsylvania State Police, while troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash investigation, a black Nissan Sentra drove around barricades and nearly struck a fire police officer who was directing traffic. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with inappropriately touching child

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly touching a child inappropriately. According to Manheim Township Police, George Cooke was charged with multiple felonies after the victim reported Cooke allegedly inappropriately touching them. The victim alleged Cooke bribed them with a computer game and had...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County

A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

