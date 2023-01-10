Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Missing Allegheny County woman and child found and safe
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:55 p.m.: Police say Bell and Watson have been found and they are safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County. Nivek Bell,...
Man dies at hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old Chambersburg man died at York Hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. State police say Yogesh Padalia was driving north on Molly Pitcher Highway when he drove into the southbound lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Padalia's vehicle struck...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m. Police reports state...
Deadly crash closes Route 15 in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: According to Pennsylvania State Police, while troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash investigation, a black Nissan Sentra drove around barricades and nearly struck a fire police officer who was directing traffic. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on...
Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
A two-vehicle collision in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.
abc27.com
Former Dauphin Co. prison guard charged with indecent assault of inmate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from Dauphin County officials, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a former correctional officer at the Dauphin County Prison was charged with indecent assault of an inmate. Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg worked as a correctional officer for 21...
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with inappropriately touching child
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly touching a child inappropriately. According to Manheim Township Police, George Cooke was charged with multiple felonies after the victim reported Cooke allegedly inappropriately touching them. The victim alleged Cooke bribed them with a computer game and had...
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
WGAL
Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT
This story has been updated to share corrected information from police. All southbound lanes of Route 15 in Adams County have reopened after several hours of closures stemming from two related crashes on Friday. The first crash was reported around 2:30 p.m., in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road,...
Woman killed after crashing minivan on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County, according to state police. At about 7:36 p.m. a woman from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan west on I-76 and failed to take a crossover pattern in a construction zone in the area of […]
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
WGAL
Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County
A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
Police: Unknown suspect assaulted security guard at Harrisburg building
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a security guard at a building in the city last month. The alleged incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th St., police said.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2