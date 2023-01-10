Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes has always been a big fan of Earth, Wind & Fire. “I have been listening to this music since I was in high school,” Hymes said. “This genre of music is appealing to so many as it covers different styles — funk, R&B, jazz, soul and more. The music is timeless, and people familiar with this music as well as people new to the group will enjoy it.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO