CSO, Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band to hold concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes has always been a big fan of Earth, Wind & Fire. “I have been listening to this music since I was in high school,” Hymes said. “This genre of music is appealing to so many as it covers different styles — funk, R&B, jazz, soul and more. The music is timeless, and people familiar with this music as well as people new to the group will enjoy it.”
CARMEL, IN
Comic Book in a Day Challenge set for Jan. 21

Nickel Plate Arts is gearing up for the 10th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge later this month. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Ignite Studio at the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Dr., in Fishers. The annual event gives participants the opportunity to create a comic book from scratch in just eight hours with the help of Nickel Plate Arts’ featured artists, including Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith and other staff members.
FISHERS, IN
Carmel resident ready for new role at Lucas Oil Products

Katie Lucas is ready for her next challenge with Lucas Oil Products. The Carmel resident was recently appointed as chief administrative officer. Katie’s husband, Morgan, is the company president. Morgan is the son of Chief Executive Officer Forrest Lucas. “In my previous role as vice president of strategy and...
CARMEL, IN
Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road

The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout. Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.
FISHERS, IN
4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel

Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
CARMEL, IN

