San Antonio, TX

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
FanSided

3 Seahawks most to blame for Wild Card playoff loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks had the hurt put on them by a rookie quarterback. After a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who is to blame?. The Seattle Seahawks were playing with house money in the NFL playoffs this year. Expected to be competing for the first overall pick before the season began, they rallied around quarterback Geno Smith and made a push for the playoffs instead, officially securing their playoff berth in Week 18 when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: McClain Drama, Hoops loses at NC State

After being committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program for over two months, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain appears to be on the verge of flipping to Colorado. More drama emerged on Saturday with McClain claiming he was in Tampa when pictures came out of him in Colorado. The Miami basketball...
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

FanSided

