Consumer advisory: Insurance companies agree to extend ALE coverage for Marshall Fire survivors

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Breaking: Dept. of Labor investigates Firestone Blackjack Pizza
The U.S. Department of Labor is alleging the Blackjack Pizza location in Firestone violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by intimidating and retaliating against employees. According to a document filed Thursday on behalf of the Secretary of Labor, owner Shawna Bingham fired two employees allegedly in retaliation for filing a complaint to the Labor Department.
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Xcel's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting details. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG – 2023 DSM &...
