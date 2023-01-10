Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Students sent home from three Pender County schools following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A water main break in part of Pender County has impacted the days of three Topsail schools. The broken pipe took place around 9:00 a.m., impacting Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School, and Topsail High School. Topsail Annandale Elementary and Topsail Middle School began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Town Council approves paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is the latest beach town to move towards paid parking. Town council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect. The town’s Communication Manager, Michael Emory, says the town council has discussed the issue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested in Bladen County following alleged counterfeit currency use
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, on January 12th. Both were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy grads earn $1.7M in scholarships
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first graduating class of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) will walk across the stage with a huge achievement. The first senior class of the all-girls school has earned $1.7 million in scholarships. The school, which opened back in 2016, has at least...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Loosened restrictions give artists new canvas for murals in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council has paved the way for artists to paint the town red, blue, purple, and all colors of the rainbow. A city spokesman says a long-discussed update to the city’s land development code last year has made the guidelines more mural-friendly. These...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police Department reports increase in e-bike thefts
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you own an e-bike in Carolina Beach, police are urging you to be extra vigilant. With the rise in popularity of e-bikes, the Carolina Beach Police Department says there has seen a recent increase in e-bike thefts. Because of their value, police say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Doppler Radar back online after repair work
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The radar the Wilmington National Weather Service uses to track weather in the Cape Fear is back online. The KLTX radar was temporarily taken offline on January 3rd as crews worked to repair the pedestal. Over the past week, the repairs have been completed and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press January 13, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The halfway point of the season is here. We have highlights from fourteen matchups from Friday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College awarded $150,000 grant supporting minority males
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System. The grant will concentrate effort on recruitment and access for minority males in Columbus County. The Jumpstart to Success project will focus on improving the pipeline to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
