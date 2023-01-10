Pack a lunch and be serenaded – Brown Bag Music Series returns to BG Parks Simpson Building

Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Poetry contest opened to senior citizens throughout Wood County
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. Submissions will be accepted starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and closing on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. Any poems submitted should adhere...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
bgindependentmedia.org
Laughs back on track for Mark Philipp as he launches new comedy night at Aistear Brewing
Mark Philipp like any stand-up comedian has had to deal with hecklers and critics. The latter included his late parents. His mother attended a few shows before she died. “She was like screaming at me,” he recalled. “She wasn’t happy with the person I was on stage” or off, for that matter.
bgindependentmedia.org
Retired history professor: The idea of ‘neighborhood businesses’ in BG is a ‘nostalgic fantasy’
An argument has been made that the proposed Pedestrian-Residential zoning is a return to “organic” mixed-use practices that existed when these neighborhoods developed in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In particular, it’s asserted that businesses in residential neighborhoods was the norm. Neither of these is so.
bgindependentmedia.org
Mock Caldecott Award program gives readers a chance to weigh in on best picture book of 2022
Young readers, parents, teachers, and children’s picture book enthusiasts are encouraged to actively participate in the Wood County District Public Library’s Mock Caldecott Award program on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Retired children’s librarian Kathy East will be leading the discussion of titles that can be viewed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council member Herald to hold Fourth Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s Fourth Ward Council Member William Herald will hold his 52nd Fourth Ward quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general updating of work conducted in 2022, covering current issues, discussing future...
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
WTOL-TV
Bundle up for the Perrysburg Winterfest | Good Day on WTOL 11
Brittinee Huntley talks the Perrysburg Winterfest, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 14. Experience fun activities and festivities the whole family can enjoy.
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo Museum opens Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special programs
The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.
bgindependentmedia.org
Colton Keefe named BGHS Student of the Month for January
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Colton Keefe is the January 2023 Student of the Month. Colton is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. He is the son of Brian and Megan Keefe. Colton’s school...
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG School Board elects Myers as president, Hovest as vice president
Bowling Green Board of Education held its organizational meeting Tuesday, during which officers were elected and meetings were scheduled. Ryan Myers was elected president, and Tracy Hovest was elected vice president. Both votes were unanimous. Board meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesdays of each month at...
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
bgindependentmedia.org
Douglas Sterling Hess
Dr. Douglas S. Hess, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Jan 11, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box, 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Dr. Hess’ Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM in the St. Marks Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will be private for the family.
13abc.com
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
bgindependentmedia.org
William J Lloyd Jr
William James Lloyd Jr., 71, of Olathe Kansas and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022. He was born October 20, 1951 in Bowling Green to the late William Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Morrow) Lloyd. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima,...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
