Nintendo Switch will get a new controller based on the GameCube

By Georgina Young
 3 days ago
A NEW licensed controller has been designed for the Nintendo Switch based on the original GameCube pad.

The controller is manufactured by Nyxi, a company that has made a number of split controllers that work with the Nintendo Switch.

The controller when used in docked or tabletop mode. Credit: Nyxi

Called the Nyxi Wizard Wireless Joy-pad, the new controller can work in handheld or docked mode.

In handheld, the controller splits apart and attaches to the sides of the console similar to how the Joy-Con work.

When the Switch is docked, the two halves of the controller can be put together to create a pad similar to the one designed for the GameCube.

While not the exact same shape as the original controller, it has many of the same features, such as the offset analogue sticks.

It also features the GameCube’s iconic four button layout, which differs from the standard cross configuration.

The Wizard has also added a number of new features. The two buttons at the bottom are control turbo, that can create rapid fire inputs.

It also has accessibility features, such as the option to assign the back buttons.

This feature is common on high-end controllers such as the Xbox Elite and the DualSense Edge.

One of the best features about the new controller is the Hall effect analogue sticks.

Most analogue sticks use physical metres to detect movement, but these wear down over time and create drift.

The magnets used in the Hall effect sticks stop this common Joy-Con problem from occurring.

Even more appealing is that the Wizard will be cheaper than a pair of Joy-Con to buy.

While it will be released in the US only, it has free worldwide shipping and costs just $69, which is $10 cheaper than Nintendo’s official controllers.

The GameCube controller is particularly loved by players of Super Smash Bros. as the most popular game in the series was Melee.

There is no current release date, but it will likely be a popular product.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

