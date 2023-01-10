Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
In 1984, This New Balance Boot Climbed Everest. Now, It's Back
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have a unique relationship. The former's founder, Queens-born designer Teddy Santis, is also a creative director at the latter, at least for the Made in USA line. As such, Santis knows the ins and outs of the business...as well as which silhouettes they're hiding in their archives.
Gear Patrol
Get the Crushed Ice Maker the Internet Is Obsessed with For $80 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.
Gear Patrol
Parachute's First Lounge Chair Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous
Parachute was once known as a bedding company, but the California-based brand is well on its way toward becoming a major player in the furniture space. In 2021, Parachute made their first foray into bedroom furniture. An expected move, maybe, but one that still surprised thanks to the striking designs seen in products like the Horizon Bed Frame and Bluff Nightstand. Then in 2022, Parachute made the less-expected move into living room furniture with even more attractive results thanks their California-meets-Danish-modern style.
Gear Patrol
Costco Is Quietly Becoming the Best Place to Buy Cologne
Costco, the members-only retail warehouse chain, is best known for its bargains on rotisserie chickens, flat-screen TVs, toilet paper and peanut butter — "essentials," if you will, and often from name brands. But Costco, which boasts more than 115 million members, sells a lot more than groceries; they sell cars, caskets — yes, seriously — surfboards, fine jewelry and high-end fragrances.
