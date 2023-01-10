Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.

