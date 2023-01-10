Read full article on original website
Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case
A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
Emily Lewis death: Skipper caused fatal speedboat crash, court hears
A 15-year-old girl died during an "adrenaline-fuelled" speedboat ride when the skipper "failed to pay attention", a court has heard. Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020. Winchester Crown Court heard the boat...
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
Ezra Miller: The Flash star pleads guilty to trespass but avoids jail
US actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawfully trespassing at a neighbour's house, as part of a plea deal to avoid going to prison. The Fantastic Beasts and Justice League star had faced a trial and possible jail time for a burglary charge, which has now been dropped. Miller,...
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
Uranium: Man arrested over find at Heathrow airport
A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow Airport in December, Scotland Yard said. It comes after counter-terrorism officers searched an address in Cheshire on Saturday. The man was arrested under Section 9 of the Terrorism...
Bolton stabbing: Man attacked in fight outside pub
A man has been stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers believe a row started between two pairs of men outside the Elephant and Castle pub in Churchgate at about 02:25 GMT. The suspect ran off down Deansgate and Crown Street while...
