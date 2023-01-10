ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
ETOnline.com

Robert Downey Jr. Is Totally Unrecognizable on Set of 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. Is completely in character for his latest role. In new pics from the set of his upcoming HBO series, The Sympathizer, the 57-year-old actor is completely unrecognizable. On set, Downey wears a headpiece that gives him curly red hair, with a barely-there hairline. In addition, the actor wears a pair of blue pants, a pink shirt, with a visible white T-shirt underneath.
ETOnline.com

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
ETOnline.com

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter

Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived. In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.
ETOnline.com

Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
ETOnline.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Pays Tribute to His 'Big Sister' After Her Death: 'I'm Lost for Words'

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is speaking out following the death of his "big sister." Navarone Garibaldi, 35, took to Instagram on Friday and paid tribute to Lisa Marie with a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing with toys in a sandbox. Priscilla Presley had Navarone with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.
ETOnline.com

La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love

La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

