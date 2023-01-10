Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard 'Headbutted' Millie Bobby Brown During First On-Screen Kiss
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is opening up about his first onscreen kiss with Millie Bobby Brown, and it's safe to say, the moment was anything but romantic. In a teaser for Wolfhard's upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wolfhard got candid about the kiss, which Brown called "lousy" during a Vanity Fair interview in November.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
Inside Austin Butler's Transformation Into Elvis -- and How Ex Vanessa Hudgens Might Have Played a Huge Part
Austin Butler's incredible Elvis journey may have gotten started thanks to his ex. The 31-year-old actor dated Vanessa Hudgens for more than eight years, and the High School Musical star was one of the first people to suggest that her then-beau should portray The King. Vanessa's role in Austin's massive...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Totally Unrecognizable on Set of 'The Sympathizer'
Robert Downey Jr. Is completely in character for his latest role. In new pics from the set of his upcoming HBO series, The Sympathizer, the 57-year-old actor is completely unrecognizable. On set, Downey wears a headpiece that gives him curly red hair, with a barely-there hairline. In addition, the actor wears a pair of blue pants, a pink shirt, with a visible white T-shirt underneath.
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter
Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived. In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Ferguson and More Stars
Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized. She was 54. The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Inside Her Relationship With Parents Elvis and Priscilla
As the world mourns the death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54, many are looking back at the musician and mother's relationship with her own famous parents -- Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The Presley family confirmed the news of Lisa Marie's death on Thursday in a statement.
Christina Hall and Husband Josh on Their New HGTV Show and What They're Keeping 'Sacred' (Exclusive)
Christina Hall is going down south for her new HGTV series, Christina in the Country. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Christina and her husband, Josh, about their new show and what the newlyweds plan to keep off camera. "Well, I grew up going to my grandparents' farm, and those are...
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Pays Tribute to His 'Big Sister' After Her Death: 'I'm Lost for Words'
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is speaking out following the death of his "big sister." Navarone Garibaldi, 35, took to Instagram on Friday and paid tribute to Lisa Marie with a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing with toys in a sandbox. Priscilla Presley had Navarone with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.
Bill Nye Clarifies Who Jennifer Coolidge Was Actually Talking About During Golden Globes Presentation
Bill Nye posted a throwback photo of himself and Bill Nighy on Instagram on Wednesday, clearing the air on both names' pronunciation after Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes speech earlier this week. Coolidge commented while she was onstage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series that...
La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
