Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
KSAT 12
Boy Scout troop hit hard by fire inside Southeast Side church storage room
SAN ANTONIO – A fire that broke out early Friday morning inside a storage room on the grounds of a Southeast Side church has taken a toll on a local Boy Scout troop. The storage room, behind St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church’s Gevers Hall, is where Troop 177 stored most of its camping gear.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
Texas man dragged 500 feet by truck; family seeks help for his recovery
Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning.
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KSAT 12
Abandoned West Side home destroyed by early-morning fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the city’s the West Side was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing since Christmas, Help Us Find: Destiny De La Rosa
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Destiny De La Rosa. "Our main goal is to get Destiny home with her family, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with SAPD. Police say Destiny went missing on Christmas Day. She was...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
foxsanantonio.com
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
