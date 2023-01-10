ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
Abandoned West Side home destroyed by early-morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the city’s the West Side was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
