Community Teen Coalition to help communities hit by tornado
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Community Teen Coalition in partnership with Kroger Company, Target Corporation, and This Is It BBQ will help families hit by the recent tornado, according to a press release. The Community Teen Coalition will provide Griffin and Spalding communities with free groceries, hot meals, and...
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
Spalding County opens volunteer, donated goods center after devastating storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storms on Thursday caused severe damage to multiple locations across Georgia. Griffin was one of the hardest hit areas. The Hobby Lobby located in Spalding Village was reportedly hit by a tornado. From pictures and videos taken at the location, the ceiling of...
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
City of Atlanta opening two warming centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will open two warming centers as frigid temperatures blast the metro area. The centers will be at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE. They will be open from 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project
Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Another Krog Street Market Restaurant Closes
Bar Mercado, the Latin American restaurant backed by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, closed at the end of December after five years at Krog Street Market. President and CEO Federico Castellucci confirmed the closure saying there are no plans to replace Bar Mercado with another restaurant from the group, but will continue operating food stall Recess at the market in partnership with Erik Göranson and chef Whitney Wood.
Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s certainly not business as usual at 18 Wheeler Truck Parts and Chrome, but the place is open. The owner is still recovering from Thursday’s powerful storm system, that ripped away the side of the building. “I heard a lot of wind come...
Preparing your home for a storm
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Griffin community came together to help usher middle schoolers to safety after strong storms rolled in and damaged the town. Griffin-Spalding County students had to find shelter for hours inside their own school as roads across the area were impassable for buses and parents.
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
North America’s largest day spa is a step closer to breaking ground in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A company planning to build a large hot springs and spa project near The Collection just cleared an important hurdle before construction can begin. During the January 5 meeting of the Forsyth County Commissioners, the Board approved Passport Experiences’ alternate design for the project.
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
