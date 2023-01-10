ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new way to do Dry January

By Kayla Machado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqBGh_0k9iLLrT00

Rebel Rabbit High Seltzer comes in Delta 8 and Delta 9 varieties.

Photo provided by Rebel Rabbit

Move over, hard seltzer — we’re talking about high seltzer. For those looking to cut back on alcohol (or just add a new drink to the menu), Delta 8- and Delta 9-infused seltzer is an intriguing option. Think: a relaxing, tasty sipping experience with none of the hangover.


Meet Rebel Rabbit , founded in 2021 in Greenville, SC with a mission to create products that lead to healthier living. They created their all-natural, high-quality seltzer for anyone looking to cut back on alcohol and its health implications while still being able to have fun and “drink” socially.

Rebel Rabbit’s non-alcoholic seltzers are infused with Delta 8 and Delta 9 , both federally legal forms of THC. Shoppers can choose between D8 and D9 varieties of seltzer with different concentration levels (read:
Mild Hare or Wild Hare ) and flavors. Bonus: Shop online or find Rebel Rabbit locally at Botanist and Barrel, Static Age Records, ELDR Restaurant, All Souls Grotto, Black Mountain Brewing + more.*

Have you tried both Delta 8 and Delta 9 products? Which do you prefer? Let us know .

