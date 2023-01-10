ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Parsippany Tops North Warren, 38-26

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ -- After being held to four points in the first half, the Parsippany girls basketball team overtook North Warren after halftime and surged to a 38-26 victory on Monday.

Irem Ucar scored 12 points for Parsippany (5-3), which, after trailing, 15-4, at halftime, outscored North Warren, 34-11, in the second half.

Amanda Dean finished with nine points and Georgia Kachulis scored seven for the RedHawks. Kachulis was 7-for-8 at the foul line.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Handles East Brunswick, 67-41

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team outscored East Brunswick by 13 points in the second quarter and went on to post a 67-41 victory over the Bears Thursday night. Daniel Swirad scored 15 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the Vikings (7-4), who outscored EB, 23-10, in the second quarter to take a 37-23 halftime lead. Arshvir Singh, Kalani Antoine and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece for South Brunswick. Matt Mikulka connected for 12 points for East Brunswick (2-9), which sank eight of nine free throws in the game. Mike Mikulka had 10 points for the Bears.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Colonia’s Taylor Derkack Surpasses 1,000 Points

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Junior guard Taylor Derkack scored the 1,000th point of her career and turned in a dominant overall performance to lead Colonia to a 51-48 overtime girls basketball victory over Piscataway on Tuesday. Derkack collected 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals, and fell just short of a quadruple double with nine blocked shots for Colonia (6-6), which outscored Piscataway, 5-2, in overtime. Derkack became the fifth player in the history of the Colonia girls basketball program to surpass 1,000 points. That includes her current teammate Mattison Chiera, the school's all-time leading scorer, who finished with 17 points against Piscataway. Derkack is averaging 23.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocked shots so far in 12 games this season.
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members.  2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 12  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 13 in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street 1:30pm - 2:30pm  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Schools: Alpine School Aftercare Canceled on Friday, All Schools Delayed Opening Tuesday

SPARTA, NJ – Alpine Elementary School will close tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. for construction.  This closure will continue until Tuesday, January 17.  Alphabest aftercare will be canceled on Friday. All Sparta schools will be following a delayed opening schedule on Tuesday, January 17 for teachers’ in-service professional development.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Srihari Yamunan of Piscataway Named to Dean’s List at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NY -- Srihari Yamunan of Piscataway was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Clarkson University. Yamunan is a junior majoring in environmental engineering at Clarkson, a private, national research university. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum 3.25 GPA and carry at least 14 credit hours, university representatives said in a news release. Clarkson University is located in Potsdam, NY with additional program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, NY and New York City. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
POTSDAM, NY
TAPinto.net

Cranbury Passes Resolution Opposing New Gas-Fire Power Plant in Woodbridge

CRANBURY, NJ - The Cranbury Township Committee recently passed a resolution opposing the gas-fired power plant in Woodbridge, becoming the eleventh township to denounce the controversial plan. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on Governor Murphy to reject the plans. “We are concerned that this new plant will add another major source of air pollution to Middlesex County, much of which has been designated as ‘overburdened communities’ under New Jersey’s environmental justice law, which requires that the environmental and public health impacts of this type of facility must be evaluated when reviewing permit applications,” said Laura Zurfluh, Chair of the Cranbury...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save the Date for Lighthouse Christian Academy's Annual Live Auction Fundraiser

BARNEGAT, NJ - Save the date for Lighthouse Christian Academy's annual live and silent auction on Saturday, March 25. The event will take place at Bayside Chapel, which is located at 965 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. It will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. Presale dinner tickets will be available to purchase. LCA is looking for local businesses or community members to donate a good or service to help benefit the school.  More information to follow. To contact LCA or to donate a good/ service please email lighthousechristianacademy.ptf@gmail.com.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

River Road Rescue Squad to Host Piscataway Girl Scouts at their First Community Pasta Dinner

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway residents are invited to the River Road Rescue Squad’s (RRRS) first ever Community Pasta Dinner on Saturday, January 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the squad's headquarters, 101 Shirley Parkway. Tickets are $8 each, children under 3 eat free. “In a time and place where so many of us become lost in the events of our day-to-day life, we feel it is important that we come together as a community and get to know and support one another as friends and neighbors,” said squad members in a Facebook post. “It is our hope that this...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Resident to Participate as Celebrity Pizza Judge in Pizza Bowl 3

KENILWORTH, NJ – The Super Bowl for pizza is coming soon to celebrate mom and pop pizzerias from all around the state. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held on Feb 4 at the Meadowlands where Jersey’s best pizza and meatballs will be decided. Telina Cuppari, a Kenilworth resident and the Guinness World Record Holder for the Largest Collection of Pizza-Related Items will be a celebrity judge. Pizza aficionados, pizza makers, various media outlets and celebrities will come together to decide who has the best slice and meatballs in the garden state. There will be five rounds of competition for Best Pizza and Best...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

End of Watch: Honoring the Service of Captain Kenneth Sgroi

Yorktown, NY - My name is Robert Noble, and I am the Chief of Police of the Yorktown Police Department. I stand before you today to try to share and celebrate the life and career of Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi. This will be the most difficult thing I have ever been called upon to do. For Anne, Gabriella, Joe, and all of the Sgroi family, this is their worst day. For your Blue family, we feel your pain and your devastation.  Kenny, I’ll do my best to get it right. On behalf of the Sgroi family, the Yorktown Police Department family, Yorktown Town...
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Travel Alert: Overturned Dump Truck Closes Two Lanes on Route 287

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- A travel alert has been issued advising motorists of an overturned dump truck on Route 287 Southbound, south of Exit 9 for River Road in Piscataway. The 511nj.org alert was first issued at about 2:15 pm., and as of this writing, the two left lanes remained closed causing a 10-minute delay through the area.  Traffic cameras show backups building behind the scene. Motorists should use caution if they need to travel in the area.   No word about the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries or other vehicles involved.   TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold at Olden Avenue Market

HAMILTON, NJ -- While much of the country is focused on the Mega Millions Jackpot that has soared over a billion dollars, one local Jersey Cash 5 player hit for a $100,000 jackpot in the Tuesday, January 10 drawing.  The NJ Lottery announced on Wednesday that one lucky ticket hit all five numbers -- 01, 11, 24, 31 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03 -- earning the six-figure payout.  The winning ticket was sold at Shri Hari Food LLC., 325 S. Olden Avenue. As the retailer who sold the winning ticket, they will receive a bonus check for $2,000. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions Jackpot now rolls to $1.35 billion.  For more information on redeeming winning tickets or playing the NJ Lottery visit their website.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Residents Can Sign Up for Personalized Municipal, Emergency Notifications

SPARTA, NJ – Residents can register for customized alerts from the township through the RAVE system.  This program is not new to Sparta and is separate from the school alert program. Residents can register to get alerts about: Utility Alerts, Town Events, Road Closure Alerts, Parks and Rec Programs and Events, Field and Facility Closures Library Programs and Events General Township Messages, Volunteering Opportunities   There is also an option to get emergency notices from Sparta Police Department and Sussex County. Alerts can be set to be a text message, voice message, email or any combination for any of the types of alerts. Residents can specify the language they prefer. Information that could help First Responders can also be added such as emergency contacts, preferred providers including hospital choice, any vehicle you may have or pets in the home. A RAVE account can be updated or edited at any time by the resident.    
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schmitt to Seek Return to Supervisor’s Office

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Former Town of Carmel Supervisor Ken Schmitt has announced his intention to run for the position once again this year. Schmitt lost the 2021 Republican primary to former Carmel police chief Mike Cazzari by a 956-510 margin. Both candidates are expected to face off in a GOP primary in June, with the winner highly likely to win the November general election against traditionally limited Democratic opposition. Schmitt, a former member of the Carmel Police Department who retired in 2007 at the rank of sergeant, served as supervisor for seven two-year terms—the longest serving Carmel supervisor in modern town history....
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
TAPinto.net

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: What Is Open, What Is Closed in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday that takes place each year on the third Monday of January. The holiday marks the birthday of the civil rights giant, and is being celebrated this year on Monday, January 16.  Being that it is a federal holiday, federal government offices, the Post Office and most banks will be closed on Monday. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is also a state holiday, so state government offices and agencies will also be closed, in addition to the Mount Laurel Township municipal building and Burlington County offices.  There will be no delay in trash...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Remembering the Life of Kenneth Sgroi

Yorktown, NY - On Jan. 2, Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi passed away at the age of 37, following a sudden illness. In a final showing of respect for his dedication and service to the department, Sgroi was posthumously promoted to the rank of Captain. According to a statement released by the town and the Yorktown Police Department, Lt. Sgroi had fallen ill during the previous 48 hours. “It is with profound sadness, pain, and hurt that we share the loss of our brother, Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi,” wrote Police Chief Robert Noble in a post on the police department’s Facebook page on Jan. 3. It...
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

NJ's New Suicide Hotline is Focus of Sayreville Meeting on January 17

SAYREVILLE – The public is invited to a “listening session” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that focuses on new legislation regarding the 9-8-8 suicide prevention line launched earlier this year in New Jersey. The 1 p.m. event at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., will allow participants to provide up to three minutes of testimony. The state Department of Human Services is gathering feedback about the ongoing rollout of 9-8-8, which includes the dispatch of mobile crisis response teams, 24/7. These new teams are responding to 9-8-8 suicide and crisis situations across New Jersey. If you would like to attend and testify, please...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Township Council Members Continue to Tussle Over Board Appointments

SPARTA, NJ – The largest discussions at the township council meeting on Tuesday were not related to items on the agenda. In the Old Business portion of the agenda Councilman Dean Blumetti recommended Jeannette Burke for the Class IV planning board position.  A Class IV and two alternate positions had not been filled at the reorganization meeting because of some confusion over the make-up of the current members. Councilwoman Christine Quinn objected to the nomination because Burke is a Realtor and “it puts the realtor and the planning board in a compromising position.” Councilman Neill Clark pointed to engineers who have served...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
