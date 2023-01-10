Girls Basketball: Parsippany Tops North Warren, 38-26

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ -- After being held to four points in the first half, the Parsippany girls basketball team overtook North Warren after halftime and surged to a 38-26 victory on Monday.

Irem Ucar scored 12 points for Parsippany (5-3), which, after trailing, 15-4, at halftime, outscored North Warren, 34-11, in the second half.

Amanda Dean finished with nine points and Georgia Kachulis scored seven for the RedHawks. Kachulis was 7-for-8 at the foul line.



