ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Valley executives plan to create Zenith Private Bank & Trust in Scottsdale

By By Amy Edelen
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxX57_0k9iLA9U00

A group of financial industry executives and entrepreneurs are looking to create a new community bank based in Arizona, marking what could be the fourth one to open within a year.

Zenith Financial Holding Co. filed a charter application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in June requesting permission to establish Zenith Private Bank & Trust in Scottsdale.

The charter, in addition to a deposit insurance application, is currently under review by the FDIC.

Zenith intends to operate as a full-service community bank, providing traditional banking, lending, mortgage and trust services to a potential client base of business and real estate professionals, investors and owners of small and medium-size companies.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Phase 1 of $360M, 7M SF Goodyear AirPark breaks ground

Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark. Located on 565 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, the Class A industrial development...
GOODYEAR, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
PEORIA, AZ
azbex.com

Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards

A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up

PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures

PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy