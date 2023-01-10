Valley executives plan to create Zenith Private Bank & Trust in Scottsdale

A group of financial industry executives and entrepreneurs are looking to create a new community bank based in Arizona, marking what could be the fourth one to open within a year.

Zenith Financial Holding Co. filed a charter application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in June requesting permission to establish Zenith Private Bank & Trust in Scottsdale.

The charter, in addition to a deposit insurance application, is currently under review by the FDIC.

Zenith intends to operate as a full-service community bank, providing traditional banking, lending, mortgage and trust services to a potential client base of business and real estate professionals, investors and owners of small and medium-size companies.

