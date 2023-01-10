ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Liver Inflammation (Granulomatous) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
DogTime
DogTime
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjPzM_0k9iL6hp00

(Learn more about liver inflammation (granulomatous) in dogs. Picture credit: Pelirious Studios / Getty Images)

Liver inflammation (granulomatous) in dogs is a condition that is usually caused by an infection. The condition causes the liver to become inflamed.

Thankfully, the condition is quite uncommon in dogs. Although, unfortunately, dogs of all ages and breeds can develop it.

Technically, the condition is also known as granulomatous hepatitis in dogs .

If you see the signs of the condition in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Liver Inflammation (Granulomatous) in Dogs

The condition produces a wide range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Weight loss
  • Peeing more than usual
  • Stomach pain
  • Fever
  • Drinking more water than usual
  • Loss of appetite
  • Jaundice
  • Acting lethargic
  • Vomiting

Causes of the Condition in Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jct9K_0k9iL6hp00

(Picture credit: Kateryna Kukota / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition is often a fungal or bacterial infection. For example, some of the most common infections include:

Additionally, the following factors can also cause the condition:

  • Neoplasia
  • Parasites
  • Immune diseases
  • Reactions to drugs

Finally, the cause of the condition can also be idiopathic. This means that the cause is unknown.

Treatments for the Condition in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your dog’s full medical history.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Blood and urine tests will be taken. The subsequent results will look for problems with your dog’s red blood cells, liver enzymes, and glucose levels.

Additionally, abdominal x-rays can help to diagnose the condition. Also, liver tissue samples can be taken.

Unfortunately, in some cases treatment means a stay in hospital. This is so that your dog can receive intravenous fluid therapy. Additionally, nutritional support will be given.

Ultimately, the underlying cause of the condition will be targeted. For instance, medication can be prescribed. As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.

Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Liver Inflammation (Granulomatous) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Lead Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Lead poisoning in dogs often happens when a dog has too much lead in their blood. Usually, the condition is caused by exposure to too much lead. The post Lead Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
DogTime

6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death

In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […] The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Dog Breeds That Can Be Safely Left Alone

It can be difficult to find the right dog if you live alone and work outside the home, as many breeds just aren’t suited for this lifestyle. You might be wondering, what breeds can be safely left alone?. The best dog breeds that can be left alone are those...
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
DogTime

Dogs Can Smell People’s Stress, Says Study

Not only can dogs smell diseases, but one study says they can smell stress, too. Published in the journal PLOS One, researchers explained that “ previous research suggests that dogs can detect when humans are experiencing stress.” However, this study, led by Clara Wilson, wanted to take this one step further. Wilson, a doctoral student […] The post Dogs Can Smell People’s Stress, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
Bella Rose

Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
verywellmind.com

What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Healthline

Can Fatty Liver Disease Cause Sudden Death?

Fatty liver disease itself is unlikely to cause sudden death. The liver is your body’s primary detoxifying organ. It carries out many vital functions, including removing waste and bacteria from the bloodstream and breaking down fats. But what happens if your liver starts accumulating its own fat? Can it...
hcplive.com

The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders

The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Healthline

Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More

Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
DogTime

Heroic Dog Who Saved Parent’s Life Dies From Separation Anxiety

You can literally die from a broken heart. And, apparently, from separation anxiety, too. In a very sad tale out of China, a heroic dog who saved his parent’s life died only 12 days after being separated from his ailing dog dad. Heroic Dog Saves Dad’s Life Awang was a 9-year-old Golden Retriever and Labrador […] The post Heroic Dog Who Saved Parent’s Life Dies From Separation Anxiety appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy