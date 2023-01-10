Read full article on original website
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized
One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Chesterfield mom warns parents after 6-year-old 'slipped between the cracks'
A Chesterfield mom is raising concerns after she says her first-grader was able to ride the bus home with another student without her permission.
NBC12
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
Virginia animal shelter could face criminal charges: 'Extremely hard to stomach'
A state investigation into the Brunswick County Animal Shelter could result in criminal charges against the animal control officers at the facility.
Dozens of charges brought against family members of Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
Three members of a Richmond family are facing animal cruelty charges after Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 60 animals from the home in September 2022.
Yahoo Sports
Driver who died when car crashed into residential pond in Chesterfield is identified
CHESTER — Chesterfield Police say a medical emergency may have led to the death of a motorist after driving his car into a residential retention pond Thursday morning in the county's Enon area. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:16 a.m. in the...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dorothy Flowers Wornom
Obit: Dorothy Flowers Wornom, 94, longtime resident of Emporia, died peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home at Lakewood West End in Richmond. Mrs. Wornom was born on March 2, 1928, daughter of the late William Oscar Flowers and Otelia Wachsmann Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boyce Carmines Wornom; her daughter Barbara Wornom Adams; son-in-law Samuel Webster Adams, III; and sisters Sarah Flowers Pennington and Elizabeth Flowers Phillips.
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
Driver killed after car crashed into Chesterfield pond has been identified
The driver that was killed after his car crashed into a neighborhood pond on Mount Blanco Road on Thursday morning has now been identified as a Chesterfield County man.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
WAVY News 10
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
rrspin.com
RRPD seeks info on beer theft
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
