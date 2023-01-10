ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

NBC12

Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dorothy Flowers Wornom

Obit: Dorothy Flowers Wornom, 94, longtime resident of Emporia, died peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home at Lakewood West End in Richmond. Mrs. Wornom was born on March 2, 1928, daughter of the late William Oscar Flowers and Otelia Wachsmann Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boyce Carmines Wornom; her daughter Barbara Wornom Adams; son-in-law Samuel Webster Adams, III; and sisters Sarah Flowers Pennington and Elizabeth Flowers Phillips.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info on beer theft

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
NBC12

1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
RICHMOND, VA

