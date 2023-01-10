ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL
Dance battle between Riverview student and teacher goes viral

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s the viral dance battle now seen by millions across the globe. “My dad woke me up and he was like, 'is this you?' Then he showed the phone, and then I looked at the views, and I didn't expect it to be that big,” Orian Person, the Sumner High School eighth grader who featured in the video, said.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Community rallies to support family after death of Whistle Stop owner

SAFETY HARBOR — In Safety Harbor, Whistle Stop Grill and Bar has a long history. For years, it was an ice cream shop. Then it became a neighborhood restaurant. When Louis and Cheryll Kinney became owners, they carried on the spot’s legacies, including delicious fried green tomatoes and the care and maintenance of the vividly painted cow statue that sits outside.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
YMCA names development team for 11-acre site

Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

