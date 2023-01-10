Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
YSL RICO Trial: Unnamed Defendant Accused Of Smuggling Weed Into Jail
YSL’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case has taken another turn after one of the defendants allegedly attempted to smuggle weed into the Fulton County Jail. According to reporter Jozsef Papp, who is covering the trial for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville paused the jury...
Man wanted for costing taxpayers over $1 billion may be in Atlanta, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public to help find a man who violated his pre-trial release. The FBI said Thursday that they are looking for 46-year-old Khalid Ahmed Satary, a former Gwinnett County resident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
'Dangerous' man wanted in Rockdale County for kidnapping woman, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An armed and dangerous man is wanted in Rockdale County for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Saturday, the sheriff's office said. Authorities are looking for Aric Nigel Flemister, last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag SAE 7105. They believe he kidnapped Aviana...
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
Murder conviction rate falls to 57% in Gwinnett as DA says she’s ‘bringing justice and equity’
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s murder conviction rate fell below 60% in 2022 as the county’s top prosecutor is pushing back amid concerns with how cases have been prosecuted. In 2022, as courts begin to recover from a pandemic-related backlog of cases, there were eight murder...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the celebrity owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, responded after her former employees filed a lawsuit against the restaurant entrepreneur. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a current employee who said he is treated and paid well. The employee, who asked not...
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Second suspect arrested, charged in death of 24-year-old Atlanta woman; third man still on run
ATLANTA — A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Popular vegan restaurant owner sued by former employees, lawyers wanting case dismissed
ATLANTA — Lawyers for the owner of a popular restaurant chain founded in Atlanta are responding after former employees filed a lawsuit for what they claim are unpaid wages. According to the response filed in federal court, lawyers are denying any wrongdoing and have filed motions for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of man during fight at NE Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find a suspect in a deadly apartment complex shooting. Police said it happened at a building off of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta. Police said a fight led to gunfire and the suspect fled. Officers found a man dead there. Police think...
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
