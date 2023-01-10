Read full article on original website
Related
New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB
Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0