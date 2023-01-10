Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reverend Columbus O’Banner, Senior Pastor of Mount Moriah Church in Magee, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.

