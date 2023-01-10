Read full article on original website
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor, civil rights activist dies in house fire
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights activist and the first African American supervisor in Yazoo County has died. Herman Leach was 85 years old, his family says. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Leach passed away in a Friday night house fire at his home in the Jonestown District of Yazoo City.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
Community pays respects to 88-year-old activist who died in a house fire
Longtime civil rights activist and fighter of justice, Ineva May-Pittman's funeral is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road. She died Jan. 3 when her home caught on fire. She was a member of this church along with being a part of the...
Child murderer Lisa Crevitt up for parole
A Vicksburg woman who was convicted of killing her toddler is up for parole and will have a hearing in February. 58-year-old Lisa Ameen Crevitt is currently serving a life sentence for the 1985 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Nicole Crevitt. Lisa initially told authorities that her child had...
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored...
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
Former Mississippi animal control officer arrested for computer fraud, was arrested in November for impersonating officer
A former Mississippi animal control officer has been arrested for the second time and charged with a felony. Rebecca Ann Brock, of 1029 Tenth St. in Wesson, was arrested Friday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony computer fraud. Brock, 35, was arrested by Wesson Police...
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
O’Banner delivers opening prayer for Senate
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reverend Columbus O’Banner, Senior Pastor of Mount Moriah Church in Magee, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi
A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
$30M Mississippi medical office building in development
Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
