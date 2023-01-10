ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Child murderer Lisa Crevitt up for parole

A Vicksburg woman who was convicted of killing her toddler is up for parole and will have a hearing in February. 58-year-old Lisa Ameen Crevitt is currently serving a life sentence for the 1985 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Nicole Crevitt. Lisa initially told authorities that her child had...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

O’Banner delivers opening prayer for Senate

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reverend Columbus O’Banner, Senior Pastor of Mount Moriah Church in Magee, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi

A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersasc.com

$30M Mississippi medical office building in development

Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
