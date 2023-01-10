Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Freedom Hall is not so friendly for ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since the ETSU men made Freedom Hall their official home court nine years ago, it has quickly become one of the best home court advantages in the Southern Conference. But this season the Bucs are just 3-6 at home. So this begs the question....Why?
wcyb.com
ETSU women go cold in loss to Mercer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU forced 25 turnovers, but only shot 31% from the field and 14% from the field, and that was the difference in the Bucs 66-52 loss at home to Mercer. Jiselle Thomas led ETSU in scoring with 18 points and Neveah Brown added 10,...
wcyb.com
Local leaders: Both Bristols better when they work together
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — With the new year, comes a new change in leadership on many local city councils. That's the case on both sides of Bristol. Two states -- but one community -- make up Bristol. Now, there are two new mayors on both sides of the state line.
wcyb.com
HOPE for Bristol to rent system to monitor Bristol, Virginia landfill gases and emissions
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The continuance of landfill gases and odors in the air from the Bristol, Virginia landfill is causing concern for some nearby residents -- so much so -- that they are taking matters into their own hands. 'Healing Our Polluted Environment' -- that's the goal of...
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School hosts largest JROTC drill competition in Southeast
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone High School hosted the largest JROTC drill competition in the Southeast Saturday. It's a one day competition including manual of arms, exhibitions, color guard, and marching. A lot of times, cadets at their high school feel like they're the only ones to do...
wcyb.com
9/11 hero honored through Milligan University ceremony
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ceremony at Milligan University honored 9/11 hero, Todd Beamer. Beamer was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked and crashed on September 11. We're glad that people know some things about Todd that- in the midst of that horrific circumstance,...
wcyb.com
THP trooper helps save woman from being run over by vehicle in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper helped save a woman from being run over by a vehicle in Sullivan County on Thursday morning. According to a THP report, the incident happened in the parking lot of Meadowview Family Dentistry. The 68-year-old owner of a vehicle...
wcyb.com
City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill
(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
wcyb.com
Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
wcyb.com
Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
wcyb.com
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
wcyb.com
Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
wcyb.com
Next court date set for 2 men charged following homicide of 17-year-old
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The next court date for two men charged following the homicide of a 17-year-old was set Friday. Korey Allen Barnette and Mason DuBois were charged following the death of Gavin Brown in November 2022. The next court date for Barnette and DuBois was set...
wcyb.com
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
wcyb.com
Man arrested after body found in burned vehicle in Wythe County, police say
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a burned vehicle early Friday in Rural Retreat, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road at 3:47 a.m. Authorities found...
Comments / 0