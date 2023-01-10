ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

Freedom Hall is not so friendly for ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since the ETSU men made Freedom Hall their official home court nine years ago, it has quickly become one of the best home court advantages in the Southern Conference. But this season the Bucs are just 3-6 at home. So this begs the question....Why?
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women go cold in loss to Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU forced 25 turnovers, but only shot 31% from the field and 14% from the field, and that was the difference in the Bucs 66-52 loss at home to Mercer. Jiselle Thomas led ETSU in scoring with 18 points and Neveah Brown added 10,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Local leaders: Both Bristols better when they work together

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — With the new year, comes a new change in leadership on many local city councils. That's the case on both sides of Bristol. Two states -- but one community -- make up Bristol. Now, there are two new mayors on both sides of the state line.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

9/11 hero honored through Milligan University ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ceremony at Milligan University honored 9/11 hero, Todd Beamer. Beamer was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked and crashed on September 11. We're glad that people know some things about Todd that- in the midst of that horrific circumstance,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill

(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
WISE COUNTY, VA

