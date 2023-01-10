Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave
Originally published by The 19th. The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 panel releases findings, Trump paid little in taxes
WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released its transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that indicates former President Trump obsessed about Gov. Tim Walz’s response to protests over George Floyd’s murder and had to be dissuaded from using thousands of military troops to put down demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr. with a sermon Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that aims to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation.
While all the lawmakers are here, there is no House of Representatives
WASHINGTON — President Biden said the inability of the House GOP to elect a speaker is “embarrassing,” but not having a functioning House of Representatives goes way beyond bad optics. Without a speaker, there are no rules governing the day-to-day operations of the 434 House lawmakers and...
Trump attorney blasts 'gratuitous' photo of Mar-a-Lago documents amid unfolding Biden case
Former President Donald Trump's attorney representing him in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case sounded off over perceived politicization of the DOJ on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Buns for votes scandal did not sway mayoral election, Canadian court rules
Efforts to bribe unsuspecting voters, allegations of candidate intimidation and a court challenge to an election result have cast a spotlight on the tumultuous, ruthless politics of a tiny west Canadian community. British Columbia’s supreme court this week weighed in on the row, upholding the fiercely contested results of a...
Karine Jean-Pierre said search for documents was 'completed' before WH announced more classified docs found
Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday afternoon lawyers had finished searching for classified documents, but more were found during a search later that day.
How a U.S. Senator from Minnesota became a key player in a Nazi plot
WASHINGTON — When former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Ernest Lundeen was killed in a plane crash in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 31, 1940, he likely knew the Justice Department was investigating his part in a Nazi-driven plot to overthrow the U.S. government. Lundeen’s secretary,...
Panel rebuffs Powell, Painter, Hsu in recommendations for U of M Board of Regents
A special panel charged with recommending people for appointment to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents rebuffed three high-profile candidates: the board’s current chair, a former regent and a frequent critic of the university. The Regent Candidate Advisory Council Friday did not forward the names of Chair Kendall...
