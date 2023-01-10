ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

UPDATE: Plow driver injured in crash that closed Route 250 Monday

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXQcm_0k9iIjfk00

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The driver in a rollover accident that closed U.S. Route 250 on Monday morning in Taylor County did sustain an injury, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) confirmed Tuesday.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, the accident happened on U.S. Route 250 South near U.S. Route 50 at mile marker 9.3 while the plow driver was spot-treating the road amid the icy weather.

The WVDOH said that the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury. The release did not specify what that injury was or its severity.

White Hall discuss police service and public works fee for non-residents

That wasn’t the only accident to happen Monday either. The WVDOH said that two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on Interstate 77 in Wood County. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The WVDOH said that accident happened at mile marker 158 near Beatysville while the plow truck was treating the northbound side of the interstate for icy conditions.

After the two accidents, the WVDOH is offering drivers the tips below:

  • Slow down when following a snowplow.
  • Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.
  • If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.
  • If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.
  • In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy