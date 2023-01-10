Read full article on original website
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
See How The Adam Project's Walker Scobell Makes The Perfect Ben 10 In This Fan Art
In the mid-2000s, Man of Action Entertainment came to Cartoon Network with a concept that would go on to become one of the channel's 25 best shows of all time: "Ben 10." The series, which launched in 2005, follows a kid named Ben Tennyson (voiced by Tara Strong), who comes into possession of a mysterious artifact known as the Omnitrix. With it, he can transform into a variety of alien creatures, eventually doing so against a wide array of enemies. Thankfully, the lifeforms in the Omnitrix ensure he's prepared to take on any foe no matter their strengths.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival
Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training
Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'
"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was allowed to visit top secret US Navy bases in his "quest for authenticity."
Chicago Fire Fans Are Adamant That Brett's Paramedicine Program Stays
None of the "Chicago Fire" characters are doing it quite like Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett. Not only is she still valiantly carrying out her duties as a paramedic even eight seasons beyond when she joined the Firehouse 51 team, but she's still trying to find more ways to help people. She's even taken the initiative to start a brand-new program: paramedicine. A reaction to receiving emergency calls that prove to be low-priority, Brett's paramedicine program ensures that patients in need of assistance have dedicated teams ready to help them, no matter how small the issue may be.
Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Admires Kim's Feminine Toughness
Marina Squerciati's Kimberly Burgess, more commonly known as Kim or Burge, is one of the main characters on "Chicago P.D." starring in nearly 200 episodes of the series since it began in 2014. As an official with the Chicago Police Department in the Intelligence Section, Kim is influential among her peers and known for having a heart of gold. She hates to see people in need not get help and, despite her status as an officer of the law, she understands that the law isn't always fair or just.
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
The Tyler And Garcia Kiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution Certainly Got Fans' Attention
"Criminal Minds," and its new subtitled season "Evolution," has had plenty of time to cultivate long-lasting friendships, as well as romances (both long-lasting or just a flash in the pan). One of the most long-lasting relationships on the show has been between JJ Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Will LaMontange Jr. (Josh Stewart), which has resulted in both marriage and children between the two. Similarly, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) and Savannah (Rochelle Aytes) have also gotten married and had children. However, not all relationships work out in "Criminal Minds." Just look at the different flings Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) has experienced — that guy simply can't catch a break!
Why You Rarely Hear From Jon Cryer Anymore
Even though Jon Cryer is not a massive star, he is certainly a Hollywood veteran with a few standout roles under his belt. After his noteworthy appearances in the popular TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "Supergirl" along with the film that sparked his career, "Pretty in Pink," the talented actor has been the subject of a respectable amount of media coverage over the decades.
Whatever Happened To Rob Benedict From Supernatural?
"Supernatural" started as a solitary series with only the Winchesters to keep each other company. Still, soon there started a slow but steady influx of allies to keep Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) company. While "Supernatural" has gone too far in killing beloved female characters such as Charlie (Felicia Day), much of the male camaraderie is kept protectively intact. Most of the Winchesters' friends are cloaked in the protection of immortality. Crowley (Mark Sheppard), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) all effectively have plot armor. But even for the chosen few, some characters get a different type of assassination.
