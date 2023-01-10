Read full article on original website
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Kansas Gov. urges civility: Read Kelly's 2023 inaugural address
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol on Monday. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office. Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild...
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
Gov. Parson recommends 8.7% COLA for all state team members
JEFFERSON CITY — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. "There is no question that the...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
KCTV 5
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Susan Leighnor said her abuse began when she was just 10 years old inside a Catholic school in Hutchison, Kansas. She claimed the priests threatened her she would go to hell if she talked about it. Leighnor was hopeful a four-year investigation by the KBI...
Inmate facing Feb. execution has new alibi in quadruple slaying
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
KMBC.com
Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace
Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa
PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight
Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
Winner: Mega Millions $1.35B grand prize ticket sold Friday the 13th
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of...
