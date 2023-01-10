ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KANSAS STATE
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude

St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace

Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
KANSAS STATE
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight

Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
KANSAS STATE
Saint Joseph, MO
