Read full article on original website
Related
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins inactive list produced possibly the best news they could have wished because it did not include left tackle Terron Armstead. This is huge for the Dolphins because of just how important Armstead is to not only the line but the entire offense in general. Armstead had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with his wide array of injuries (toe/pec/knee/hip).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Expected to Hire Ex-Jets Coach Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have some turnover in their coaching staff this offseason. And now, one of those potential changes has been revealed. According to reports the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to an undisclosed role on the staff. “There will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite Fumbles, Jones Ranks Among NFL’s All-Time Greats
GREEN BAY, Wis. – To Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, getting rid of running back Aaron Jones because of a couple costly fumbles would be akin to throwing the baby out with the bath water. “Yeah, certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said in reference...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb
Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Receive Permission to Speak with Sean Payton
After months of rumors linking former Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers, the two sides will now have the ability to discuss the head coaching position. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have received permission to speak with Payton about the job. Payton also has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Minnesota Vikings
If the Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was the appetizer, this weekend's Wild Card meeting is the main course. The sixth-seeded Giants look to up-end the third-seeded Vikings on their home turf in what could be another close game. If that's the case, that's not good news for the Giants, as the Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Jets Trade Zach Wilson For Trey Lance?
A little less than two years ago quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps, this is why Bill Parcells used to say, "Two years in the NFL is a lifetime." That was then and this is now, as both of these star-crossed...
Comments / 0